Watch: Michael Jordan vacations in Europe with wife after Hornets sale

Like most people in an around the NBA, Michael Jordan is using this time of year to enjoy a vacation. The Hall of Famer was recently seen in France with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

It is unknown how long Michael Jordan has been vacationing in Europe, but he has still been working. Primarily on his sale of the Charlotte Hornets. Over the weekend, news broke that the sale of the franchise had become official. After buying the Hornets in 2011, Jordan sold them for three billion dollars.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN story on the NBA Board of Governors approving the Charlotte Hornets’ sale to new owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin: tinyurl.com/58mhx5z5

Now that he is no longer in charge of running an NBA team, the Chicago Bulls legend can truly enjoy some rest and relaxation. He has been doing so in the form of this European trip with his wife of ten years.

Michael Jordan ran into another NBA legend while on vacation

While on vacation, Michael Jordan ran into some familiar faces. One of them being a fellow icon in NBA history. Two weeks ago, photos surfaced of Jordan sharing a mean with LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Among those also joining them was award winning actor Samuel L. Jackson.

People @people Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson Enjoy 'Spectacular' European Vacation on Super Yacht people.com/michael-jordan…

As most know, Jordan and Johnson have a storied history. While MJ was making his rise with the Chicago Bulls in the 80's, Magic was building a dynasty with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the "showtime" Lakers.

When Magic's career was coming to an end, Jordan was who he passed the torch to. While they might have been competitive on the court, the two had a good relationship away from the game. The pair of legends were two of the most notable names on the "Dream Team." To this day, that Olympic squad is still viewed as the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

Moments like this are proof of Jordan and Magic being close friends. Even all these years later, the two keep in touch and enjoy moments like this together.

