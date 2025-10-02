Making case for Spurs' Victor Wembanyama-De'Aaron Fox duo as Top 3 in NBA

The San Antonio Spurs signaled their intention of becoming at least playoff contenders when they acquired De'Aaron Fox in February to pair with Victor Wembanyama. After much hoopla and expectations, the excitement faded into disappointment after the Frenchman suffered a blood clot. With Wemby out for the season, Fox followed with a finger injury that ended his season after 17 games with the Spurs.After getting the green light to play, Wembanyama spent part of his season learning from Shaolin monks and NBA legends Keven Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon. If he stays healthy, some already consider the 7-foot-4 star a top 5 player in the NBA.Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox said that he has been working on his game, particularly his shooting. He added that the Spurs might not keep him out of the preseason and the opening few games due to a hamstring injury. Still, the former All-Star expressed his readiness and excitement to play.Assuming they play at least 65 games, they can make a case as a Top 3 duo in the NBA.Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox have tantalizing two-way potentialArguably, the No. 1 duo in the NBA is in Oklahoma. After a season where they led the Thunder to the 2025 championship, Jalen Williams and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be even better next season.The Williams-SGA duo is hard to top because of the two All-Stars’ work on both ends of the floor. Williams was the Thunder’s second-best player on offense and proved his worth on defense. The 6-foot-8 forward earned All-NBA Second Team Defense honors.SGA averaged 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season. In a team stacked with defensive aces, he was arguably the underrated cog that helped stifle opponents.Meanwhile, one half of the San Antonio Spurs’ pairing might already be the best defender in the NBA. Before the blood clot, Victor Wembanyama was miles ahead of anybody for the Defensive Player of the Year award.The onus will be on De'Aaron Fox to regain the form that made him the steals leader during the 2023-24 season. If Fox can impact the game on defense the way he did a few years back, the Spurs will arguably have a top 3 duo.The Wembanyama-Fox duo has arguably a higher two-way ceiling than what the LA Lakers, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have.Spurs’ retooled roster could help make Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox combo a top 3 1-2 punchThe San Antonio Spurs addressed glaring needs on the roster through the draft and by adding key veterans. They made Dylan Harper the No. 2 pick and then added Carter Bryant at No. 14. Harper is expected to be a key contributor, while Bryant might need more seasoning in the G League.The additions of Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk are underrated signings that shore up the team’s depth, size and playoff experience. The returns of Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and Stephon Castle make the Spurs a playoff-caliber group.The offseason made the Spurs a more complete and deeper team than the one that competed last season. With more weapons to catch the attention of defenses, the Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox duo have more opportunities to shine.Breakout on offense by Victor Wembanyama makes partnership with De'Aaron Fox tough to matchVictor Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points behind 47.6% shooting, including 35.2% from deep. Seeing him “break out” on offense seems impossible, but the Alien seems to be just scratching his game on offense. Wembanyama can shoot more efficiently, particularly with better talent around him.An offseason with Kevin Garnett and learning from Hakeem Olajuwon could take his game to the next level.If Victor Wembanyama becomes a legitimate MVP contender, his partnership with De'Aaron Fox might be tough to match.