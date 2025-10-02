Making case for Spurs' Victor Wembanyama-De'Aaron Fox duo as Top 3 in NBA

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 02, 2025 09:22 GMT
Making case for Victor Wembanyama-De
Making case for Victor Wembanyama-De'Aaron Fox duo as Top 3 in NBA. [photo: @spurs/IG, @NBA/X]

The San Antonio Spurs signaled their intention of becoming at least playoff contenders when they acquired De'Aaron Fox in February to pair with Victor Wembanyama. After much hoopla and expectations, the excitement faded into disappointment after the Frenchman suffered a blood clot. With Wemby out for the season, Fox followed with a finger injury that ended his season after 17 games with the Spurs.

Ad

After getting the green light to play, Wembanyama spent part of his season learning from Shaolin monks and NBA legends Keven Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon. If he stays healthy, some already consider the 7-foot-4 star a top 5 player in the NBA.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox said that he has been working on his game, particularly his shooting. He added that the Spurs might not keep him out of the preseason and the opening few games due to a hamstring injury. Still, the former All-Star expressed his readiness and excitement to play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Assuming they play at least 65 games, they can make a case as a Top 3 duo in the NBA.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox have tantalizing two-way potential

Arguably, the No. 1 duo in the NBA is in Oklahoma. After a season where they led the Thunder to the 2025 championship, Jalen Williams and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be even better next season.

The Williams-SGA duo is hard to top because of the two All-Stars’ work on both ends of the floor. Williams was the Thunder’s second-best player on offense and proved his worth on defense. The 6-foot-8 forward earned All-NBA Second Team Defense honors.

Ad

SGA averaged 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season. In a team stacked with defensive aces, he was arguably the underrated cog that helped stifle opponents.

Meanwhile, one half of the San Antonio Spurs’ pairing might already be the best defender in the NBA. Before the blood clot, Victor Wembanyama was miles ahead of anybody for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The onus will be on De'Aaron Fox to regain the form that made him the steals leader during the 2023-24 season. If Fox can impact the game on defense the way he did a few years back, the Spurs will arguably have a top 3 duo.

Ad

The Wembanyama-Fox duo has arguably a higher two-way ceiling than what the LA Lakers, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have.

Spurs’ retooled roster could help make Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox combo a top 3 1-2 punch

The San Antonio Spurs addressed glaring needs on the roster through the draft and by adding key veterans. They made Dylan Harper the No. 2 pick and then added Carter Bryant at No. 14. Harper is expected to be a key contributor, while Bryant might need more seasoning in the G League.

Ad

The additions of Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk are underrated signings that shore up the team’s depth, size and playoff experience. The returns of Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and Stephon Castle make the Spurs a playoff-caliber group.

The offseason made the Spurs a more complete and deeper team than the one that competed last season. With more weapons to catch the attention of defenses, the Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox duo have more opportunities to shine.

Ad

Breakout on offense by Victor Wembanyama makes partnership with De'Aaron Fox tough to match

Victor Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points behind 47.6% shooting, including 35.2% from deep. Seeing him “break out” on offense seems impossible, but the Alien seems to be just scratching his game on offense. Wembanyama can shoot more efficiently, particularly with better talent around him.

An offseason with Kevin Garnett and learning from Hakeem Olajuwon could take his game to the next level.

If Victor Wembanyama becomes a legitimate MVP contender, his partnership with De'Aaron Fox might be tough to match.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications