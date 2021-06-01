Making a case for and against Stephen Curry signing a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry had a stellar 2020-21 NBA campaign for the Golden State Warriors after completely missing last season through a wrist injury. Curry is a finalist for the NBA MVP award and will join the elite company of players like LeBron James, Michael Jordan and more if he wins the award for the third time in his career.

Should Stephen Curry extend his contract with the Golden State Warriors in the off-season?

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry in NBA action

Stephen Curry is eligible for a contract extension this summer. According to reports, the Golden State Warriors might offer him a four year, $215 million deal in the off-season. However, Curry is 33, and he certainly will want to give himself a chance to win at least another championship.

On that note, let's take a look at the pros and cons of Stephen Curry signing a new deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Pros

If Stephen Curry indeed ends up signing a new deal with the Golden State Warriors, that will work wonders for his already impeccable legacy. Curry was drafted by the Warriors, and all his NBA minutes have come for the same franchise.

Ending his career with the Golden State Warriors will put him in the bracket of Kobe Bryant, who also finished his NBA journey with the team he started it with. He'll also become the first player in NBA history to sign consecutive $200 million plus contracts.

Warriors GM Bob Myers is "pretty confident" that Golden State will be able to sign Stephen Curry to an extension this summer. https://t.co/Ws60govMoG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2021

Only five other players have signed contracts north of the $200 million mark in recent years, and if Curry will make history if he manages to sign another one.

The other upside of signing an extension is the fact that his partner-in-crime, Klay Thompson, will be making a return to the court next season. The 'Splash Brothers' haven't played together since the 2019 NBA finals.

A healthy Klay Thompson along with Draymond Green and a few other key pieces could result in the Golden State Warriors going on another dominant run.

Cons

However, there is a good possibility that Stephen Curry might not be able to win another championship with the Golden State Warriors, ever. The Warriors have by far the biggest luxury tax bill in the league, and it is unlikely that they will be able to afford another superstar in the upcoming off-season.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

In an era of 'superteams', it will be next to impossible for Stephen Curry to win ring number four without a top-10 player alongside him.

There is another downside of Stephen Curry signing an extension, though. Klay Thompson is making a comeback to the NBA in the 2021-22 season, and there is a possibility of him being a shadow of himself now.

Bob Myers sounds skeptical that Klay Thompson will return by opening night next season: "I don't know if that will be realistic or not." Mentioned that it won't even be a full calendar year since Achilles tear. Plan is to ease him into action. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 24, 2021

Thompson has not played competitive basketball for two successive seasons now. Recovering his old form after returning from back-to-back injuries might prove to be a difficult task for the 31 year old.

