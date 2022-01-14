Making a statistical comparison between Shaquille O’Neal’s 2000 MVP season and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2019 MVP year

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal are two of the most dominant superstars to play basketball. Both have been unstoppable forces with their combination of power and quickness. Their similarities have produced mutual respect between the talented individuals.

Known as one of the most physical forces in the league, O'Neal even went out of his way to thank Antetokounmpo for bringing back "bully ball." Both give defenses nightmares. Their athleticism and pure strength can overpower opponents, often finishing around the basket with thunderous force.

Even more impressive is that the comparisons have come from their game, when looking at the numbers.

Here's a look at two of the seasons in which Antetokounmpo and O'Neal won MVP awards.

Comparing the MVP seasons of Shaquille O'Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Big man Shaquille O'Neal will go down as one of the most dominant forces to ever step foot on a basketball court. O'Neal was an athletic specimen who came into the NBA and immediately dominated the opposition with his freakish combination of size and quickness. It was only a matter of time before opponents realized there was nothing they could do to contain O'Neal.

Many thought there would never be another player like O'Neal again after he retired.

Insert Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

What's fascinating is they play different positions.

O'Neal was the definition of a bruising center, listed at 7-foot-1, 325 pounds. But O'Neal didn't just overpower opponents with ease, he was also quick and lethal around the basket with his combination of footwork and touch.

Since entering a league that plays positionless basketball, Antetokounmpo has taken strides to add weight to his frame, and he's turned into a physical specimen as well. Although Antetokounmpo is listed as a forward, the 6-foot-11, 242-pounder wills his way to the basket with power and fluidity.

O'Neal won the MVP award in 1999-2000 with the LA Lakers. Antetokounmpo recently won back-to-back MVP awards with the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis and Shaq played different positions, but in taking a closer look at their numbers in their MVP seasons, there is an alarming number of similarities.

Shaquille O'Neal (1999-00) Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019-20) Points 29.7 29.5 Rebounds 13.6 13.6 Assists 3.8 5.6 Blocks 3.0 1.0 Steals 0.5 1.0 Field Goal % 57.4% 55.3% Free Throw % 52.4% 63.3%

What's so interesting about the comparison is that their numbers are almost identical in a number of areas.

Known for their strength around the basket, both averaged 13.6 rebounds per game during their MVP seasons. They were almost identical in points per game as well, as both averaged just under 30 points per game. Even looking at the field goal percentages, Antetokounmpo and O'Neal had similar numbers in their historic seasons.

Of course, in breaking down the numbers more closely, there's an advantage for each player. O'Neal averaged 3.0 blocks per game compared to just 1.0 for Antetokounmpo. But Antetokounmpo had the upperhand with his playmaking ability, as he averaged 5.6 assists per game compared to O'Neal's 3.8.

Both proved "bully ball" can exist in the NBA. Although the modern NBA continues to move toward a preference for 3-point shots, it's great to see physical specimens can still dominate inside.

