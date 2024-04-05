Malik Monk Injury Update: Latest on Kings 6MOY favorite's status against Boston Celtics (April 5)

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk will remain sidelined for the upcoming marquee cross-conference matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday for their second and final game of the season series. The Kings will look to avoid getting swept, following a 144-119 loss in their first outing on Dec. 20.

Malik Monk injury update

Malik Monk is accompanying the Kings during their four-game road trip as he continues to recover from the right MCL sprain he sustained last week in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Per reports by Chris Biderman, Monk has conveyed to his teammates his determination to return to play this season.

Based on a projected return timeline, Malik Monk may not be able to return before the playoffs commence on April 20, which is four weeks and one day after his injury. As of Friday's game, Sacramento occupy the eighth position in the Western Conference standings, trailing the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns by a game.

The play-in tournament is slated for April 16-19, which falls just inside four weeks from the date of Monk's injury. Monk is navigating the delicate balance of pushing himself in rehab, while also ensuring his knee receives the necessary time to recover.

What happened to Malik Monk?

Malik Monk had to be assisted off the court mid-game during the Sacramento Kings' encounter with the Dallas Mavericks on last Friday. It was the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season.

Malik Monk was forced to leave the game due to what seemed to be a right knee injury. He made his way to the locker room with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter.

The injury transpired as Luka Doncic aggressively drove to the basket, encountering Malik Monk's attempt to block his shot. In the collision mid-air, Monk lost his balance and descended to the ground without adequate landing space, resulting in an impact on his knees and hip.

Monk's injury follows closely on the heels of the Sacramento Kings losing their shooting guard, Kevin Huerter, who suffered a season-ending labrum tear in his left shoulder just a week prior. The team disclosed on Wednesday that Huerter underwent successful shoulder surgery and is anticipated to make a full recovery before the start of next season.