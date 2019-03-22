March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Friday, March 22nd

Zion Williamson will be in action for Duke today

Matches Of The Day

After an exciting first day of action, all eyes will today turn towards Duke. The Blue Devils enter the tournament as the heavy favorites to lift the trophy, and the hype surrounding Zion Williamson hasn't been matched since LeBron James entered the NBA back in 2003. Duke meets North Dakota State later today, in what could be one of the biggest blowouts in this year's competition.

Where To Watch Information

Iowa vs. Cincinnati - 12:00 pm ET - CBS

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi - 12.30 pm ET - truTV

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech - 1.30 pm ET - TNT

UC Irvine vs. Kansas St. - 1.50 pm ET - TBS

Colgate vs. Tennessee - 2.30 pm ET - CBS

Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia - 3.00 pm ET - truTV

Arizona St. vs. Buffalo - 3.50 pm ET - TNT

Oregon vs. Wisconsin - 4.20 pm ET - TBS

Washington vs. Utah St. - 6.45 pm ET - TNT

North Dakota St. vs. Duke - 7.00 pm ET - CBS

Georgia St. vs. Houston - 7.15 pm ET - TBS

Liberty vs. Mississippi St. - 7.15 pm ET - truTV

Iona vs. North Carolina - 9.15 pm ET - TNT

UCF vs. VCU - 9.30 pm ET - CBS

Ohio St. vs. Iowa St. - 9.45 pm ET - TBS

Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech - 9:55 pm - truTV

Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)

Yesterdays Results

Minnesota 86 - 76 Louisville

LSU 79 - 74 Yale

Auburn 78 - 77 New Mexico State

Florida State 76 - 69 Vermont

Michigan State 76 - 65 Bradley

Maryland 79 - 77 Belmont

Kansas 87 - 53 Northeastern

Murray State 83 - 64 Marquette

Florida 70 - 61 Nevada

Kentucky 79 - 44 Abilene Christian

Gonzaga 87 - 49 Fairleigh Dickinson

Villanova 61 - 57 Saint Mary's

Wofford 84 - 68 Seton Hall

Michigan 74 - 55 Montana

Baylor 78 - 69 Syracuse

Purdue 61 - 48 Ole Dominon

Best Performer Of The Day (21st March)

Ja Morant lit up Day 1 of the tournament

Until yesterday, Ja Morant was a name that many college basketball fans had heard of without actually witnessing him play. Nevertheless, Morant finally had a national platform to show exactly why he is projected to be selected as high as second in the upcoming NBA draft.

During Murray States' 83-64 win over Marquette, Morant recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds, which was undoubtedly the best individual performance of the competition so far.

