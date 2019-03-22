March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Friday, March 22nd
Matches Of The Day
After an exciting first day of action, all eyes will today turn towards Duke. The Blue Devils enter the tournament as the heavy favorites to lift the trophy, and the hype surrounding Zion Williamson hasn't been matched since LeBron James entered the NBA back in 2003. Duke meets North Dakota State later today, in what could be one of the biggest blowouts in this year's competition.
Where To Watch Information
Iowa vs. Cincinnati - 12:00 pm ET - CBS
Oklahoma vs. Mississippi - 12.30 pm ET - truTV
Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech - 1.30 pm ET - TNT
UC Irvine vs. Kansas St. - 1.50 pm ET - TBS
Colgate vs. Tennessee - 2.30 pm ET - CBS
Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia - 3.00 pm ET - truTV
Arizona St. vs. Buffalo - 3.50 pm ET - TNT
Oregon vs. Wisconsin - 4.20 pm ET - TBS
Washington vs. Utah St. - 6.45 pm ET - TNT
North Dakota St. vs. Duke - 7.00 pm ET - CBS
Georgia St. vs. Houston - 7.15 pm ET - TBS
Liberty vs. Mississippi St. - 7.15 pm ET - truTV
Iona vs. North Carolina - 9.15 pm ET - TNT
UCF vs. VCU - 9.30 pm ET - CBS
Ohio St. vs. Iowa St. - 9.45 pm ET - TBS
Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech - 9:55 pm - truTV
Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)
Yesterdays Results
Minnesota 86 - 76 Louisville
LSU 79 - 74 Yale
Auburn 78 - 77 New Mexico State
Florida State 76 - 69 Vermont
Michigan State 76 - 65 Bradley
Maryland 79 - 77 Belmont
Kansas 87 - 53 Northeastern
Murray State 83 - 64 Marquette
Florida 70 - 61 Nevada
Kentucky 79 - 44 Abilene Christian
Gonzaga 87 - 49 Fairleigh Dickinson
Villanova 61 - 57 Saint Mary's
Wofford 84 - 68 Seton Hall
Michigan 74 - 55 Montana
Baylor 78 - 69 Syracuse
Purdue 61 - 48 Ole Dominon
Best Performer Of The Day (21st March)
Until yesterday, Ja Morant was a name that many college basketball fans had heard of without actually witnessing him play. Nevertheless, Morant finally had a national platform to show exactly why he is projected to be selected as high as second in the upcoming NBA draft.
During Murray States' 83-64 win over Marquette, Morant recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds, which was undoubtedly the best individual performance of the competition so far.