March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Sunday, March 24
Matches Of The Day
Today's set of eight matches will wrap up the second round of this year's NCAA competition. The latest day of action will be headlined by Duke, who face off against UCF. All eyes will once again be on on the dominant duo of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, who combined for 51 points during their team's previous win over ND State.
Meanwhile, number nine Oklahoma will take on number one Virginia. Virginia enters the game as clear favourites, although Oklahoma impressed during their opening first round 95-72 win over Mississippi, and the Sooners' star duo of Christian James and Kristian Doolittle may cause problems for the Cavaliers.
Where To Watch
Iowa vs. Tennessee - 12.10 pm ET - CBS
Washington vs. North Carolina - 2.40 pm ET - CBS
UCF vs. Duke - 5.15 pm ET - CBS
Buffalo vs. Texas Tech - 6:10 pm ET - TNT
Liberty vs. Virginia Tech - 7:10 pm ET - TBS
Oklahoma vs. Virginia - 7:45 pm ET - truTV
Ohio State vs. Houston - 8:40 pm ET - TNT
UC Irvine vs. Oregon - 9:40 pm ET - TBS
Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)
Yesterday's results
LSU 69 - 67 Maryland
Kentucky 62 - 56 Wofford
Michigan 64 - 49 Florida
Florida State 90 - 62 Murray State
Gonzaga 83 - 71 Baylor
Michigan State 70 - 50 Minnesota
Purdue 87 - 61 Villanova
Auburn 89 - 75 Kansas
Best Performer Of The Day (March 23)
Entering the matchup between Florida State and Murray State, all the focus was on Ja Morant, the Murray guard who is projected to be a top three pick in the upcoming draft. Nevertheless, Florida State sent Morant's team crashing out in the second round, as Terance Mann enjoyed one of his best games to date, recording 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.