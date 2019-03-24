March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Sunday, March 24

Today's matches will conclude the second round of this year's tournament

Matches Of The Day

Today's set of eight matches will wrap up the second round of this year's NCAA competition. The latest day of action will be headlined by Duke, who face off against UCF. All eyes will once again be on on the dominant duo of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, who combined for 51 points during their team's previous win over ND State.

Meanwhile, number nine Oklahoma will take on number one Virginia. Virginia enters the game as clear favourites, although Oklahoma impressed during their opening first round 95-72 win over Mississippi, and the Sooners' star duo of Christian James and Kristian Doolittle may cause problems for the Cavaliers.

Where To Watch

Iowa vs. Tennessee - 12.10 pm ET - CBS

Washington vs. North Carolina - 2.40 pm ET - CBS

UCF vs. Duke - 5.15 pm ET - CBS

Buffalo vs. Texas Tech - 6:10 pm ET - TNT

Liberty vs. Virginia Tech - 7:10 pm ET - TBS

Oklahoma vs. Virginia - 7:45 pm ET - truTV

Ohio State vs. Houston - 8:40 pm ET - TNT

UC Irvine vs. Oregon - 9:40 pm ET - TBS

Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)

Yesterday's results

LSU 69 - 67 Maryland

Kentucky 62 - 56 Wofford

Michigan 64 - 49 Florida

Florida State 90 - 62 Murray State

Gonzaga 83 - 71 Baylor

Michigan State 70 - 50 Minnesota

Purdue 87 - 61 Villanova

Auburn 89 - 75 Kansas

Best Performer Of The Day (March 23)

Terance Mann was instrumental as Florida State destroyed Murray State

Entering the matchup between Florida State and Murray State, all the focus was on Ja Morant, the Murray guard who is projected to be a top three pick in the upcoming draft. Nevertheless, Florida State sent Morant's team crashing out in the second round, as Terance Mann enjoyed one of his best games to date, recording 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

