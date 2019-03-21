March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Thursday, March 21st
Matches Of The Day
The First Four has now concluded, and we now have our 64 teams set for March Madness. The tournament will now kick into full gear today, and there a number of notable matchups to look out for.
The Wofford Terriers, who have never won an NCAA game, enter this year's tournament on a 20-game winning streak, which they will be looking to extend as they take on Seton Hall. Meanwhile, No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Michigan State will both begin their tournaments, as they look to mount a challenge to defeat the pre-tournament favorites in Zion Williamson and Duke.
Where To Watch
No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville – 12:15 p.m. ET - CBS
No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU - 12.40 p.m. ET - truTV
No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn - 1.30 p.m. ET - TNT
No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State - 2.00 p.m. ET - TBS
No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State - 2.45 p.m. ET - CBS
No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland - 3.10 p.m. ET - truTV
No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas - 4.00 p.m. ET - TNT
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette - 4.30 p.m. ET - TBS
No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada - 6.50 p.m. ET - TNT
No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky - 7.10 p.m. ET - CBS
No. 11 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Villanova - 7.20 p.m. ET - TBS
No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga - 7.27 p.m. ET - truTV
No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan - 9.20 p.m. ET - TNT
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford - 9.40 p.m. ET - CBS
No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue - 9.50 p.m. ET - TBS
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse - 9.57 p.m. ET - truTV
Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)
Yesterdays Results
ND State 78 - 74 NC Central
Arizona State 74 - 65 St John's
Best Performer Of The Day (20th March)
Last night, North Dakota State advanced to the round of 64 with a hard-fought 78-74 win over North Carolina Central. The win was fuelled by a big performance from Junior guard, Tyson Ward, who recorded 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.