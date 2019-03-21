×
March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Thursday, March 21st 

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Preview
17   //    21 Mar 2019, 18:21 IST

March Madness is set to swing into full gear today

Matches Of The Day

The First Four has now concluded, and we now have our 64 teams set for March Madness. The tournament will now kick into full gear today, and there a number of notable matchups to look out for. 

The Wofford Terriers, who have never won an NCAA game, enter this year's tournament on a 20-game winning streak, which they will be looking to extend as they take on Seton Hall. Meanwhile, No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Michigan State will both begin their tournaments, as they look to mount a challenge to defeat the pre-tournament favorites in Zion Williamson and Duke.

Where To Watch

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville – 12:15 p.m. ET - CBS

No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU - 12.40 p.m. ET - truTV

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn - 1.30 p.m. ET - TNT

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State - 2.00 p.m. ET - TBS

No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State - 2.45 p.m. ET - CBS

No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland - 3.10 p.m. ET - truTV

No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas - 4.00 p.m. ET - TNT

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette - 4.30 p.m. ET - TBS

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada - 6.50 p.m. ET - TNT

No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky - 7.10 p.m. ET - CBS

No. 11 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Villanova - 7.20 p.m. ET - TBS

No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga - 7.27 p.m. ET - truTV

No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan - 9.20 p.m. ET - TNT

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford - 9.40 p.m. ET - CBS

No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue - 9.50 p.m. ET - TBS

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse - 9.57 p.m. ET - truTV

Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)

Yesterdays Results

ND State 78 - 74 NC Central

Arizona State 74 - 65 St John's

Best Performer Of The Day (20th March)

Tyson Ward dropped 23 points to help North Dakota State advance

Last night, North Dakota State advanced to the round of 64 with a hard-fought 78-74 win over North Carolina Central. The win was fuelled by a big performance from Junior guard, Tyson Ward, who recorded 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.  

