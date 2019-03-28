March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Thursday, March 28
Match Of The Day
After a short hiatus, March Madness returns to our screens later today. After a slow start, hype for the tournament has now geared up thanks to Duke's thrilling win over UCF, and the Sweet Sixteen stage is sure to provide basketball fans with a number of standout matches.
The matchup between Gonzaga and Florida State is the standout game of the day. Gonzaga were among the most impressive teams during the first week of action, averaging 85 points during their two victories, and in Brandon Clarke, the Bulldogs have arguably the best two-way player in the competition.
Meanwhile, Florida State has been much better than many anticipated heading into the tournament, and last time out, the Seminoles dropped 90 points on Ja Morant and Murray State. The team will undoubtedly provide major resistance to Gonzaga's charge, and the team could pull off a major Sweet Sixteen shock.
Where To Watch
Florida State vs. Gonzaga - 7:09 pm ET - CBS
Purdue vs. Tennessee - 7:29 pm ET - TBS
Texas Tech vs. Michigan - 9:39 pm ET - CBS
Oregon vs. Virginia - 9:57 pm ET - TBS
Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)
Second Round Results
Duke 77 - 76 UCF
Libert 58 - 67 Virginia Tech
Maryland 67 - 69 LSU
Minnesota 50 - 70 Michigan State
Gonzaga 83 - 71 Baylor
Murray State 62 - 90 Florida State
Buffalo 58 - 78 Texas Tech
Florida 49 - 64 Michigan
Virginia 63 - 51 Oklahoma
Oregon 73 - 54 UC Irvine
Villanova 61 - 87 Purdue
Iowa 77 - 83 Tennesee
North Carolina 81 - 59 Washington
Auburn 89 - 75 Kansas
Ohio State 59 - 74 Houston
Wofford 56 - 62 Kentucky
Performer of Round 2
Aubrey Dawkins may have been on the losing side during his team's brave defeat to Duke, however, although there is no doubting that he put in the best individual performance of the second round. The 23-year-old guard finished with 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the floor, while also recording 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals.