March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Thursday, March 28

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Preview
17   //    28 Mar 2019, 07:45 IST

The first four Sweet 16 matchups will take place later today
The first four Sweet 16 matchups will take place later today

Match Of The Day

After a short hiatus, March Madness returns to our screens later today. After a slow start, hype for the tournament has now geared up thanks to Duke's thrilling win over UCF, and the Sweet Sixteen stage is sure to provide basketball fans with a number of standout matches.

The matchup between Gonzaga and Florida State is the standout game of the day. Gonzaga were among the most impressive teams during the first week of action, averaging 85 points during their two victories, and in Brandon Clarke, the Bulldogs have arguably the best two-way player in the competition.

Meanwhile, Florida State has been much better than many anticipated heading into the tournament, and last time out, the Seminoles dropped 90 points on Ja Morant and Murray State. The team will undoubtedly provide major resistance to Gonzaga's charge, and the team could pull off a major Sweet Sixteen shock.

Where To Watch

Florida State vs. Gonzaga - 7:09 pm ET - CBS

Purdue vs. Tennessee - 7:29 pm ET - TBS

Texas Tech vs. Michigan - 9:39 pm ET - CBS

Oregon vs. Virginia - 9:57 pm ET - TBS

Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)

Second Round Results

Duke 77 - 76 UCF

Libert 58 - 67 Virginia Tech

Maryland 67 - 69 LSU

Minnesota 50 - 70 Michigan State

Gonzaga 83 - 71 Baylor

Murray State 62 - 90 Florida State

Buffalo 58 - 78 Texas Tech

Florida 49 - 64 Michigan

Virginia 63 - 51 Oklahoma

Oregon 73 - 54 UC Irvine

Villanova 61 - 87 Purdue

Iowa 77 - 83 Tennesee

North Carolina 81 - 59 Washington

Auburn 89 - 75 Kansas

Ohio State 59 - 74 Houston

Wofford 56 - 62 Kentucky

Performer of Round 2

Aubrey Dawkins almost led UCF to an unlikely win over Duke
Aubrey Dawkins almost led UCF to an unlikely win over Duke

Aubrey Dawkins may have been on the losing side during his team's brave defeat to Duke, however, although there is no doubting that he put in the best individual performance of the second round. The 23-year-old guard finished with 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the floor, while also recording 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Tristan Elliott
