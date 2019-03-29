March Madness 2019: Schedule, results and where to watch - Friday, March 29

The Sweet 16 stage will draw to a conclusion today

Match Of The Day

Zion Williamson and Duke Blue Devils are once again in action as they take on the No. 4 seeded Virginia Tech. Last time out, the Blue Devils narrowly avoided a shock defeat to UCF, a result that increased belief that the pre-tournament favorites can be defeated.

However, Duke will be desperate to get back on track, and today's game will offer them a chance to make a major statement.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech have started the tournament with comfortable back-to-back wins, and Justin Robinson has earned plaudits for his all-around influence on the team.

Both Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have also demonstrated their ability to cause problems for opposing defenses, and Virginia have only lost three more games than Duke this season.

Where to watch

LSU vs Michigan State - 7:09 pm ET - CBS

Auburn vs North Carolina - 7:29 pm ET - TBS

Virginia Tech vs Duke - 9:39 pm ET - CBS

Houston vs Kentucky - 9:57 pm ET - TBS

Yesterday's results

Gonzaga 72 - 58 Florida State

Purdue 99 - 94 Tennessee (OT)

Texas Tech 63 - 44 Michigan

Oregon 49 - 53 Virginia

Performer of the Day (Thursday, March 28th)

Ryan Cline dropped 27 points as Purdue defeated Tennessee

Carsen Edwards has been Purdue's main man throughout the early rounds of this year's March Madness, although Ryan Cline stole the show last night as No. 3 seed Purdue secured a tense 99-94 overtime win over No. 2 Tennessee.

In a game in which Edwards couldn't find any sort of shooting consistency (8-22), Cline took over, dropping 27 points in just 29 minutes of action. The 21-year-old's 27 points came off of just 13 shots, and the guard knocked down seven of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

