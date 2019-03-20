March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Wednesday, March 20th
Matches Of The Day (Daily Schedule)
Ahead of March Madness kicking into full gear tomorrow, today's schedule will feature the final two First Four matchups. Both of today's games will take place in Dayton, Ohio, and in the first game, No. 16 NC Central will take on No. 16 North Dakota State. The winner will get the chance to move on and play the pre-tournament favorites in Zion Williamson and Duke.
Meanwhile, in the second game of the day, No. 11 St. John’s will take on. No. 11 Arizona State and the winner of this matchup will advance to face Buffalo in the West.
Where To Watch Information
NC Central vs. North Dakota State - 6:40 PM ET - TruTV
St. John's vs. Arizona State - 9:00 PM ET - TruTV
Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)
Yesterdays Results
Prairie View 76 - 82 FDU
Belmont 81 - 70 Temple
Best Performers Of The Day (22nd March)
Belmont was in need of a big second-half performance in order to advance in the tournament, and Kevin McClain stepped up with a dominant offensive display. The 22-year-old guard finished with a game-high 29 points, connecting with nearly 60% of his attempts from the field.
In the earlier game, Senior FDU guard Darnell Edge stood out as he dropped 33 points, connecting with 7 of his 9 shots from beyond the arc. Edge also added a couple of rebounds and assists, as his performance inspired Fairleigh Dickinson to their first win in tournament history.
