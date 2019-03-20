March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Wednesday, March 20th

Today will see the final two First Four matches take place in Ohio

Matches Of The Day (Daily Schedule)

Ahead of March Madness kicking into full gear tomorrow, today's schedule will feature the final two First Four matchups. Both of today's games will take place in Dayton, Ohio, and in the first game, No. 16 NC Central will take on No. 16 North Dakota State. The winner will get the chance to move on and play the pre-tournament favorites in Zion Williamson and Duke.

Meanwhile, in the second game of the day, No. 11 St. John’s will take on. No. 11 Arizona State and the winner of this matchup will advance to face Buffalo in the West.

Where To Watch Information

NC Central vs. North Dakota State - 6:40 PM ET - TruTV

St. John's vs. Arizona State - 9:00 PM ET - TruTV

Games can also be streamed on the March Madness website (Membership required)

Yesterdays Results

Prairie View 76 - 82 FDU

Belmont 81 - 70 Temple

Best Performers Of The Day (22nd March)

Kevin McClain's 29 point performance was enough to help his team squeeze past Temple

Belmont was in need of a big second-half performance in order to advance in the tournament, and Kevin McClain stepped up with a dominant offensive display. The 22-year-old guard finished with a game-high 29 points, connecting with nearly 60% of his attempts from the field.

Darnell Edge scored 33 points, in a performance that opposing players will find difficult to top

In the earlier game, Senior FDU guard Darnell Edge stood out as he dropped 33 points, connecting with 7 of his 9 shots from beyond the arc. Edge also added a couple of rebounds and assists, as his performance inspired Fairleigh Dickinson to their first win in tournament history.

