Marvin Bagley Contract: How much does new Wizards big man make on current deal? 

Six-year NBA big man Marvin Bagley III made his debut with the Washington Wizards on Thursday after recently being acquired from the Detroit Pistons. While playing in The District, where he will be paid $12.5 million under his current deal, he is expected to shore up the rebuilding team’s front court.

The 24-year-old former No. 2 pick was traded to the Wizards along with forward Isaiah Livers and future draft considerations for forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

As per Spotrac, Marvin Bagley III is set to make $12.5 million this season and the next after he re-signed with the Pistons in 2022 for three years and $37.5 million. After the 2024-25 season, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Wizards will be Bagley's third team in the NBA after playing one year of collegiate ball at Duke University.

He spent his first three and a half years in the league with the Sacramento Kings, where he averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 148 games.

In February 2022, Bagley was traded to the Pistons in a four-team deal, that also included the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers. In the Motor City, he played for two and a half seasons, posting norms 12 points and 5.9 rebounds in 86 games.

Marvin Bagley III impresses in Wizards debut despite loss

Marvin Bagley III began his Washington Wizards journey on a solid note, posting a double-double in his maiden outing with the team after recently being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

Bagley played 39 minutes against the New York Knicks on Thursday on the road in his Wizards debut and finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals. Washington, however, lost the game, 113-109.

Bagley was acquired earlier this week along with forward Isaiah Livers and future draft considerations for forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

Despite having only one practice session since arriving in Washington, Marvin Bagley started at center for the injured Daniel Gafford against the Knicks.

He seemingly felt comfortable playing alongside his new teammates, making his presence felt on both ends of the court throughout the game.

The solid debut outing of Bagley had Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. impressed, and said he is looking forward to such performances from their new big man as the season progresses.

Unseld said (via NBA.com):

"That's a heck of a start for him. I thought he had a well-balanced game both offensively and defensively. Even things that happened on the fly – the group in general helped talk him through situations to keep him organized. That's growth for us."

Bagley was one of six players in double-digit scoring for the Wizards against the Knicks. The others were Jordan Poole (24) Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija (15), Landry Shamet (13) and Corey Kispert (10).

The next game for the Wizards (7-33) is a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

