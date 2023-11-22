5 landing spots for Danilo Gallinari amid Wizards trade rumors

Washington Wizards forward Danilo Gallinari is reportedly expected to be on the move soon, and several teams could benefit from acquiring his services. The 13-year veteran has averaged 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 12 games this season.

Gallinari missed all of last season with the Boston Celtics due to an ACL injury and was part of the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. His injury may have caused his trade value to plummet, and his age and injury history are now factors that teams must consider before trading for him.

However, he can still provide scoring at the 4, and his veteran leadership can be an asset for teams acquiring him.

Five potential landing spots for Danilo Gallinari

#1, Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are short in the frontcourt, with their tallest player being Kevon Looney (6-foot-9). They could benefit from adding a scoring forward, similar to how they utilized Nemanja Bjelica in their previous championship run. Gallinari could potentially fill this role, providing an additional scoring option and helping to stretch the defense

#2, Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a shooter after losing several players, including Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Davis Bertans and Christian Wood, in the past year. Although Gallinari has struggled with his 3-point shooting this season, with a 30.0% success rate, he could be more efficient in a more potent offense led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

#3, Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have demonstrated proficiency in reclamation projects, and Gallinari could thrive as a scoring option within Erik Spoesltra's system. The Heat have been linked to adding Gallinari for some time, but the interest remains unclear as to whether they would be willing to trade for him or rather await a buyout.

#4, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers could benefit from adding a scoring option at the forward positions, and Gallinari could fill that role. Evan Mobley and Max Strus are potent starters, but Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang aren’t the best options for scoring off the bench. Adding Gallinari could improve their bench scoring, but it remains to be seen whether they will pursue him as a potential solution.

#5, Orlando Magic

The young Orlando Magic could benefit from adding a veteran like Danilo Gallinari. The Magic are ranked 29th in the NBA in shooting percentage, and incorporating Gallinari into their lineup could help them stretch the floor and improve their offense to complement their already potent defense.