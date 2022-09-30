"They've gone to the Western Finals when Kawhi got hurt... He's kept this ship afloat" - NBA analyst has championship expectations for Clippers, praises the coach and believes they have depth unlike other teams

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the most underwhelming teams in the three seasons since signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George. While the team has consistently been labeled among the preseason title favorites, they have yet to make an NBA Finals. Leonard has played just 109 games out of a possible 226 with the organization, while George has suited up for 133 games. Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Matt Barnes discussed the teams' upcoming season.

During a recent appearance on NBA Today, former NBA champion Matt Barnes was asked if he believes 2022-2023 will be a make-or-break year for the Clippers. Barnes responded by stating:

No, I don't think it's a make or break, but I agree with Paul. I think the window is closing, but what I want to talk about is hats off to Ty Lue. What he's been able to do with this team minus his stars for the most part since this team has come together, it's been nothing but remarkable. He's had them in the playoffs, they've gone to the Western Finals when Kawhi got hurt. He's kept this ship afloat.

Barnes continued by discussing the teams' championship chances, adding:

Now that you have your two stars back healthy with a John Wall who has a lot to prove this year, the deepest team in the league. Like Paul said, not too many people can really say we have a chance to win a championship this year. This team definitely has a chance to win a championship if they can stay healthy.

While the Clippers certainly have a talented and competitive roster, remaining healthy will be key to their postseason aspirations. They have only had one postseason run with Leonard and George both healthy and were unable to advance past the second round.

Watch Matt Barnes' comments on the Clippers below (starting at the 3:36 mark):

Can the Los Angeles Clippers compete for a title?

The Los Angeles Clippers have been unable to live up to the high expectations set after acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While both stars have battled injuries, limiting them significantly, they are expected to enter the 2022-2023 season fully healthy. Many believe that the team has one of the deepest rosters in the NBA.

While the Clippers were healthy in their first season with Leonard and George, they wound up blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets. The following season, the organization was able to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Leonard, however, would go down with an ACL tear that would remove him from the postseason and cost him all of 2021-2022.

If Leonard and George are able to make it through the season, they are surrounded by enough talent to make a postseason run. Unfortunately for the organization, the two stars will have to prove their ability to stay on the floor. They have combined to play just 53% of games over the past three seasons.

