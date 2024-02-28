Mavericks fans stunned after Luka Doncic's 45-point effort gets canceled by 70-foot game-winner: "GAMED BY MAX STRUS"

Dallas Mavericks fans were left reeling on Tuesday night after Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers buried their favorite team with a 70-foot buzzer-beating game-winner.

The play was a culmination of a frenetic finish that initially saw the Mavericks take a one-point lead, 119-118 before Strus' halcourt heave gave the Cavaliers a 121-119 victory.

The Cleveland fans exploded in celebration while the Mavericks, who got a 45-point performance from Luka Doncic, were stunned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas fans could not believe what went down and shared their thoughts on it. Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

jazzlynn626 wrote: "GAMED BY MAX STRUS IM OFFING MYSELF"

Expand Tweet

@NvictusManeo wrote: "Markieff Morris is all Mavs fans right now."

Expand Tweet

@yeahmanscousin wrtote: Possible

Expand Tweet

@SwipaFoxSquad wrote: I'd cry if this happened to my team

Expand Tweet

@ebdfwu wrote: OH ID BE SICK

Expand Tweet

@ImJustMeAbel wrote: At lost for words..

Expand Tweet

@mylesomalley_ wrote: You just witnessed a Max Strus Cavalanche

Expand Tweet

@_RoyalMentality wrote: I still can’t believe we loss like this

Expand Tweet

@jeremymcgee11 wrote: That's was a rough one for me boys

Expand Tweet

Strus game-winner sends Mavericks to back-to-back losses

The game-winner of Max Strus on Tuesday proved to be more stinging as it sent the Dallas Mavericks to back-to-back losses, effectively halting the momentum they have built of late.

Prior to losing consecutive games, the Mavericks were winners of seven straight to will their way in the middle of the pack in the highly competitive Western Conference. They currently hold a 33-25 record.

Dallas was on solid footing late in the game, with Luka Doncic extending their lead to 10 points, 108-98, with a triple with 4:38 left.

But the Cavaliers came charging back to take a 119-118 lead with 8.3 seconds left in the game.

Dallas was able to reclaim the lead with 2.6 ticks remaining in the game, following a basket by forward PJ Washington. Strus, however, had other things in mind. After receiving a pass from Evan Mobley at the backcourt, he heaved a 70-footer which ensured a memorable victory for his team.

Expand Tweet

The loss spoiled the 45-point and 14-assist game of Slovenian superstar Doncic as well as the 30-point effort of former Cavaliers player Kyrie Irving.

After the game, Washington could not help but express his disappointment over the loss, saying by way of ESPN:

“It’s disappointing. We felt like we should have won that game. Obviously, it was a lucky shot. You hate to lose that way, but it is what it is.”

Next game for Dallas is on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors on the road.