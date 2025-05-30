Mavericks Trade Rumors: Mock deal unites Anthony Davis with former All-Star PG who complements Kyrie Irving 

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly eyeing a point guard this offseason to run the offense next to Anthony Davis amid Kyrie Irving's absence. One of their goals is to acquire someone who would be a good fit once Irving returns.

Ad

The ideal archetype of such a guard would be someone who is a solid two-way presence and is relatively young to shoulder that burden. The free agency options for the Mavericks would be limited as they don't have cap space.

However, the trade options could be vast, considering the assets at Dallas' disposal. According to trade rumors and speculation, they could explore options with the expiring contracts of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. Washington could be expendable, with the Mavericks widely projected to draft Cooper Flagg after winning the lottery.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Gafford could demand starting-caliber center money, and it wouldn't be feasible for Dallas with Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II on the team.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With a definite need for a starting-caliber point guard until Irving returns, the Mavericks might go big in the market to acquire a reliable presence.

According to the latest NBA trade rumors by insider Kevin O'Connor, the Pelicans reportedly don't consider anyone untouchable on their roster and are gauging the values of every player on the team.

If that's true, the opportunity to land Dejounte Murray should entice the Mavericks. A former All-Star and All-Defensive player, Murray could be an excellent fit next to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. But is a trade possible? Let's explore.

Ad

NBA Trade Rumors: How Mavericks can pair Dejounte Murray with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving

Dejounte Murray is making $31.5 million next year and is under contract for three years with a player option in 2027. The Mavericks are reportedly considering a trade for Jrue Holiday, who is older and on a slightly more expensive contract, coming off an injury-riddled season, so they shouldn't mind trading for a player like Murray. He's had his injury issues this past year, but he remains a solid contributor.

Ad

Interestingly, the Mavericks can engage in a direct trade with the New Orleans Pelicans by including P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford's contracts. The Pelicans will secure two assets they can flip for picks, reduce their salary and begin a rebuild. They can also retain either player and extend them.

Here's how a potential trade could look between the teams:

Mavericks get

Dejounte Murray

2026 first-round pick (top-four protected via Pacers)

2028 first-round pick

2029 first-round pick swap

Ad

Pelicans get

P.J. Washington

Daniel Gafford

Jaden Hardy

The Mavericks secure three first-round picks in this trade as Murray's market is not the same as it was a few years ago, and he's on a big contract. He's also coming off an Achilles injury, so it's a risky move for Dallas. Murray might not be available for the early portion of the season, either.

On the other hand, parting ways with Washington and Gafford, two players who could fetch picks in separate deals, warrants picks for the Mavericks. Dallas is also including a high-upside prospect like Jaden Hardy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More