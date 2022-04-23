"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" - Max Kellerman believes the Golden State Warriors can continue bringing sharpshooter off the bench to devastating effect

Following a nail-biting 118-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors have a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series. For the first time since 2019, they look like their championship-winning teams again.

So far this postseason, the Warriors have done something a little unorthodox. Despite being the team's best player and face of the franchise, Stephen Curry has been coming off the bench. The All-Star guard suffered a foot injury late in the year and is slowly working his way back.

Curry is still playing 25.0 minute per game, but he is letting Jordan Poole remain in the starting lineup. The third-year guard has been on an incredible run to start the postseason. Poole, who was snubbed by not being named a finalist for Most Improved Player, is averaging 28.7 points per game while shooting a scorching 66.7%.

With Curry appearing to be healthy, many are waiting to see when he will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup. One analyst feels the Warriors should be in no rush to make such a change. On ESPN's "KJM," Max Kellerman gave his take on why they should continue to bring Curry off the bench:

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. If something's working for you, why would you not stay with it until it stops working for you?"

Golden State Warriors look like contender

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Game 3

Given how well it's worked so far, it seems unlikely Steve Kerr will rush to make a change. They have found lightning in a bottle with Poole and would be foolish to throw off the momentum he's built.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Jordan Poole is only the second Warrior to ever score 25+ points each of their first three career Playoff games.



The first? Wilt Chamberlain in 1960. Jordan Poole is only the second Warrior to ever score 25+ points each of their first three career Playoff games.The first? Wilt Chamberlain in 1960. https://t.co/U40ph0LuFc

Instances like this are why culture is such an important aspect for a team looking to win a title. Curry, a multi-time MVP and champion, is nonetheless willing to come off the bench for a third-year player who played 11 games in the G League and 51 with the Warriors last year. That type of leadership and togetherness is how a team becomes the best version of itself.

With Poole emerging on the scene, the Warriors look like a legitimate title threat. Their championship core of Curry, Klay Thompson and Darymond Green is back together with an adequate supporting cast. Not to mention, Golden State has a new "death lineup" of Curry, Poole, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Green.

Many picked the Phoenix Suns to come out of the Western Conference, and rightfully so. But in light of Devin Booker's hamstring injury, there could be a major shakeup. One thing is for sure: With each passing game, Golden State looks like a group that could make a run at the NBA title.

