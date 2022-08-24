"Maybe I’m confusing a legend with iconic because people are going to remember Kyrie Irving" - Chris Broussard claims Damian Lillard has been a more influential NBA player than Kyrie Irving

The Kyrie Irving vs. Damian Lillard debate has skyrocketed following Jayson Tatum’s interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. In that interview, Rooks labeled “Uncle Drew” as a superstar but could not do the same for “Dame” due to the latter’s lack of championship hardware.

On "The Odd Couple" podcast, NBA analyst Chris Broussard disagreed with Rooks. He wouldn't call either of them superstars, but called Lillard's career better than Irving's.

“I would not call Kyrie a superstar," Broussard said. "I think Kyrie is a –celebrity? ... But I will say this: I do think Kyrie is going to be, like, a legend. Maybe I’m confusing a legend with iconic, because people are going to remember Kyrie Irving. By most people’s estimation, he is the best ball handler ever.

"You're hearing more and more people say he is the most skilled point guard or player ever.”

Broussard’s disagreement boils down to his description of "superstar," which is different from that of Rooks. Despite Irving having an NBA title on his resume, the Fox Sports analyst carefully considered the story behind the success.

To better elaborate on his point, he brought up Lillard's career as a Portland Trail Blazers point guard:

“If you wanna say streetball, who has more skills, who has the better skills? I can see you going with Kyrie. … Who do you most trust? Damian Lillard has had his own team for a decade, and they have been very good. Alone. They did not win the championship, but they’ve gone to the conference finals.

“Kyrie has not shown he could do that. Kyrie won with LeBron. ... When he’s had his own team, it has been a disaster!”

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

& Jayson Tatum discuss whether Dame or Kyrie are "Superstars."



(Via

What is an NBA Superstar? @TaylorRooks & Jayson Tatum discuss whether Dame or Kyrie are "Superstars."(Via @BleacherReport What is an NBA Superstar? @TaylorRooks & Jayson Tatum discuss whether Dame or Kyrie are "Superstars." (Via @BleacherReport) https://t.co/TWkp7L6ZJx

In Irving’s first three years in the NBA without LeBron James, he didn’t even sniff the playoffs. He got his first taste of the postseason following “The King’s” return to Cleveland during the 2014-15 season, when they went to the NBA Finals.

Without James, “Uncle Drew” continues to be a box-office draw with his skills but hasn’t nearly been as successful.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Kyrie Irving's record with/without LeBron James:



WITH WITHOUT

Regular season 132-51 204-224

Playoffs 39-13 11-11 Kyrie Irving's record with/without LeBron James: WITH WITHOUTRegular season 132-51 204-224Playoffs 39-13 11-11 https://t.co/rhBCiQvPK4

Meanwhile, Lillard quietly took the mantle of becoming the Trail Blazers’ leader and franchise player. Lillard has led the Blazers to the playoffs in eight of the last 10 seasons. Lillard is the franchise foundation who hardly misses games, fights through adversity and is fiercely loyal to a fault.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Lillard says being loyal to the soil is more important to him than chasing a championship. If he doesn't win a title, I don't think Dame will have any regrets." @ShannonSharpe on Damian Lillard's loyalty to the Trailblazers"Lillard says being loyal to the soil is more important to him than chasing a championship. If he doesn't win a title, I don't think Dame will have any regrets." .@ShannonSharpe on Damian Lillard's loyalty to the Trailblazers"Lillard says being loyal to the soil is more important to him than chasing a championship. If he doesn't win a title, I don't think Dame will have any regrets." https://t.co/tUgB7CJT0N

Broussard put more stock on Lillard’s impact on winning and leadership than Irving’s championship mettle as the second fiddle. “Dame’s” reliability and consistency are two more things that nudge him past Irving if their careers are ranked.

Damian Lillard has reached his peak, while Kyrie Irving still has plenty of room to grow

"Uncle Drew" still has more room to grow to achieve greatness. [Photo: Rip City Project]

Before Chris Broussard ended his take between Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard’s respective careers, he played the what-could-have-been game. He pointed out that, as great as “Uncle Drew” has been in his career, he could have achieved so much more.

The first on the list that’s derailing Irving’s road to consistent greatness is his excessive off-court baggage. He’s been suspended for going AWOL before, refused to take the vaccine and undercut the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Hayden Grove @H_Grove Kyrie Irving's off-court stuff has made people forget how good he is on the court.



One of the most gifted ballhandlers of all time, a wizard finishing at the rim, can shoot from anywhere.



Ty Lue said it once, he has ZERO offensive holes. Kyrie Irving's off-court stuff has made people forget how good he is on the court. One of the most gifted ballhandlers of all time, a wizard finishing at the rim, can shoot from anywhere. Ty Lue said it once, he has ZERO offensive holes.

Last season, this was an issue that was brought up by most basketball analysts, including former players who have played with and against Irving. There was a feeling that if he could only focus his mind on basketball, the narrative today would have been significantly different.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



The seven-time All-Star has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason, sources tell



theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… Kyrie Irving and the Nets are committed to one another for the 2022-23 season.The seven-time All-Star has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason, sources tell @ShamsCharania Kyrie Irving and the Nets are committed to one another for the 2022-23 season.The seven-time All-Star has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason, sources tell @ShamsCharania.theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… https://t.co/VeOYftrgVG

However, Broussard sees hope for the former Duke standout. There’s still time for the mercurial point guard to turn things around and become the best version of himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein