"Mbappe is the best player in the world and I can’t believe we’re getting him next year!" - Joel Embiid on his love for rumored Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe

Joel Embiid has always been a soccer fan and enthusiast, and he has always made that known at every chance he gets. The 7-foot center had described himself as the best soccer player in the NBA in an Ultimate Champions match in 2017.

The Philadelphia 76ers headliner, who is a fan of Real Madrid, took to his Twitter page to praise PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. Watching the Champions League round of 16 second-leg fixture between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Embiid reacted after Mbappe scored a goal against his team.

Despite his team conceding a goal, JoJo heaped praise on Mbappe, calling him the best player in the world and hinting that the forward would be joining Los Blancos in the coming season.

"Mbappe is the best player in the world and I can’t believe we’re getting him next year. Life’s good!!" Embiid tweeted.

Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid Mbappe is the best player in the world and I can’t believe we’re getting him next year. Life’s good!!! #HalaMadrid Mbappe is the best player in the world and I can’t believe we’re getting him next year. Life’s good!!! #HalaMadrid

Mbappe, who has had a great season, has often been rumored to be making his way out of Paris. With Madrid being the desired destination for the 28-year old who has always talked about the influence Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid had on him growing up. It is no secret that his dream destination as a soccer player has always been to represent Los Blancos.

The move could be a possibility in the summer as he is yet to sign a new contract with PSG despite several attempts made by the club. But PSG have reiterated their commitment to retaining the striker, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid for a summer move as a free agent.

Is Joel Embiid the best player in the NBA?

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Chicago Bulls on Monday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bulls 121-106.

The Philadelphia 76ers are having an amazing run this season, currently second in the Eastern Conference. They have been pegged in some conversations as a viable contender for the 2022 championship. Their best player, Joel Embiid, is at the center of it all.

The center is having his best season yet, leading the league in scoring average. He is on track to become the scoring champion for the first time with 29.7 points per game. He also leads the league in free throws and has been fantastic every night he steps on the court.

NBA @NBA



: 43 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK Joel Embiid showed why he leads the league in scoring.. ERUPTING for 43 points in the @sixers home win! @JoelEmbiid : 43 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK Joel Embiid showed why he leads the league in scoring.. ERUPTING for 43 points in the @sixers home win!@JoelEmbiid: 43 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK https://t.co/pe4LRbCQqz

The 27-year old Cameronian is among the strong contenders to win the MVP award, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic also in the running. He has proven himself to be a pivotal figure in the 76ers' hopes for their first championship since 1983.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein