Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Mar. 15): Latest on Jaren Jackson and Santi Aldama's status

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Miami Heat on Saturday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. Both teams went 1-1 against each other in the 2023-24 season series.

Ahead of the contest, the Grizzlies have two players on their injury report, with both Santi Aldama and Zyon Pullin listed as out for the game.

Aldama will remain out for the fourth straight game with a right calf injury, and has also missed six of the last seven games. Moreover, Pullin is out due to right patellar tendon surgery recovery and his timetable for return in unclear due to lingering right knee patellar tendinopathy.

Player Status Injury Santi Aldama Out Calf Zyon Pullin Out Knee

Meanwhile, Jaren Jackon Jr., who previously missed five games due to a left ankle injury, made his return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. He played over 28 minutes in the game and recorded 13 points, three rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely deploy a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaylen Wells (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C) for the upcoming game.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

Ahead of Saturday's matchup, the Grizzlies are tied with the Houston Rockets for third in the Western Conference standings with a 42-25 record. They have won five of their last 10 contests and are coming off a 133-124 home loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies' losing effort in the game with 44 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat stand ninth in the East with a 29-37 record and have won three of their last 10 contests. They are on a six-game losing streak following their 103-91 home loss against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Tyler Herro had 19 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in the game while Andrew Wiggins led them in scoring with 23 points.

How to watch Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The Heat-Grizzlies matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis. It will be televised locally on FDSSE and FDSSUN. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

