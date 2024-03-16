Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (March 16): Latest on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr.'s status

The Memphis Grizzlies will face the OKC Thunder on Saturday in Memphis for their third matchup of the regular season. The Grizzlies are 0-2 against the Thunder in the season series.

The Grizzlies (23-44) are third-last in the Western Conference after winning three of their last 10 games. They lost their previous game 110-98 to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Thunder (46-20) are second in the Western Conference and have won seven of their last 10 games. They won 126-119 in their previous game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report for March 16

The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered numerous injuries this season. The Grizzlies have one of the NBA's longest injury reports, and they needed some of their rookies and two-way contract players to play significant minutes to field a squad this season.

Player Status Injury Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable (GTD) Quadriceps Scotty Pippen Jr. Questionable (GTD) Shin Santi Aldama Questionable (GTD) Elbow Desmond Bane Questionable (GTD) Ankle Vince Williams Jr. Questionable (GTD) Knee Brandon Clarke OUT Achilles Derrick Rose OUT Back Marcus Smart OUT Finger Lamar Stevens OUT Thigh Yuta Watanabe OUT Wrist Ziaire Williams OUT Back Ja Morant OFS Shoulder

While the OKC Thunder have no names listed, the Memphis Grizzlies have 12 names listed on their injury report: Brandon Clarke, Derrick Rose, Marcus Smart, Lamar Stevens, Yuta Watanabe and Ziaire Williams are listed out for the game, while Ja Morant is out for the season.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr., Santi Aldama, Desmond Bane and Vince Williams are listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Their involvement will be a game-time decision.

What happened to Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Jaren Jackson Jr. is dealing with right quadriceps tendinitis, which has kept him questionable in the injury report for Memphis' past 11 games.

Before the quadriceps issue, Jackson also dealt with a sore hip that he sustained just before the All-Star break. Moreover, his season was impaired by knee and elbow injuries.

However, the former Defensive Player of the Year has been one of the more relatively healthy players on the roster, having suited up in 57 games for the Grizzlies this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is also having the best season of his career, performance-wise. He is actively displaying his ability to rise when called upon in the absence of key Grizzlies players and a weakened roster.

Jackson is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks this season while shooting 44.4% from the field, including 32.6% from beyond the arc.

What happened to Scotty Pippen Jr.?

Scotty Pippen Jr. is listed as questionable for Saturday's game due to left shin soreness. Pippen had just come off a 12-game absence stretch due to his previous lumbar disc bulge injury.

He started for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets and recorded nine points, four rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in a losing effort.

Though it seems that Pippen is past his back issue, the severity of his new injury remains unclear.