Memphis Grizzlies Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies are an up-and-coming team that has started to put themselves on the map. Ja Morant led the team to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 and showed the world what he is capable of. The Grizzlies might not be favored to win a lot of games next season but they are a young and hungry group who fight till the final buzzer of any game.

Ja Morant, the face of the franchise, is establishing himself as an All-Star candidate and players like Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke are developing into incredible players.

Take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies' roster and their key dates as they head into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Memphis Grizzlies roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are being criticized for letting Jonas Valanciunas go. He was arguably their second-best player and in fact, led the team in win-shares for the past two seasons. They acquired Steven Adams instead but now many are predicting that the Grizzlies aren't going to be as good as they were last season.

They waived Carsen Edwards and Daniel Oturu and signed Yves Pons to a two-way deal. NBA rules allow teams to have 15 players on the roster along with two more players on two-way deals, so this Memphis Grizzlies lineup is not final. They are still within their rights to waive the non-guaranteed players and sign anyone else on two-way deals if they wish to do so before the regular season kicks off.

Here is the Memphis Grizzlies roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name: Position: Years in NBA: Ja Morant Guard 2 Dillon Brooks Forward 4 Kyle Anderson Forward 7 Jaren Jackson Jr. Forward 3 Steven Adams Center 8 Brandon Clarke Forward 2 Santi Aldama Forward R Desmond Bane Guard 1 Jarrett Culver Guard 2 Kris Dunn Guard 5 Tyus Jones Guard 6 John Konchar Guard 2 De'Anthony Melton Guard 3 Sam Merrill Guard 1 Xavier Tillman Sr. Forward 1 Ziaire Williams Forward R Yves Pons (Two-way) Guard R Killian Tillie (Two-way) Center 1

The first five players are expected to be the starters for the Memphis Grizzlies in the upcoming season. Yves Pons, Killian Tillie and Santi Aldama are rookies (R).

They also no longer have Justise Winslow on the team. The Grizzlies have this lineup for the training camp along with Shaq Buchanan and Sean McDermott. This roster is certainly subject to change before the regular season begins on October 19th, 2021.

Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR



Memphis converted Yves Pons to a two-way contract and signed Shaq Buchanan and Sean McDermott. In addition, the Grizzlies waived Carsen Edwards and Daniel Oturu. The @memgrizz today announced the team's 2021 training camp roster.Memphis converted Yves Pons to a two-way contract and signed Shaq Buchanan and Sean McDermott. In addition, the Grizzlies waived Carsen Edwards and Daniel Oturu. The @memgrizz today announced the team's 2021 training camp roster.



Memphis converted Yves Pons to a two-way contract and signed Shaq Buchanan and Sean McDermott. In addition, the Grizzlies waived Carsen Edwards and Daniel Oturu. https://t.co/NzB4tYwzl7

Key dates for Memphis Grizzlies entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies

(October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET).

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto



-Brandon Clarke mini-hoop (11/12 vs. PHX)

-Jaren Jackson Jr. slides (11/26 vs. ATL

-Dillon Brooks sunglasses (12/31 San Antonio)

- Memphis Grizzlies promotional schedule is out. Some cool stuff. Among the highlights:-Brandon Clarke mini-hoop (11/12 vs. PHX)-Jaren Jackson Jr. slides (11/26 vs. ATL-Dillon Brooks sunglasses (12/31 San Antonio) #JaCozySzn Grizzlies Tech Suit Hoodie (1/11 vs. Golden St.) Memphis Grizzlies promotional schedule is out. Some cool stuff. Among the highlights:



-Brandon Clarke mini-hoop (11/12 vs. PHX)

-Jaren Jackson Jr. slides (11/26 vs. ATL

-Dillon Brooks sunglasses (12/31 San Antonio)

-#JaCozySzn Grizzlies Tech Suit Hoodie (1/11 vs. Golden St.)

The Memphis Grizzlies' home with season-opener is against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum. Evan Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will be making his NBA debut.

Memphis Grizzlies preseason schedule and dates

Although the regular season is still a few weeks away, the preseason is a way for NBA fans around the world to finally get some basketball action. Not many superstars participate in preseason games, but the positive sign for Memphis Grizzlies fans is that the team is young and their players will likely take part in these games.

Here is the Memphis Grizzlies preseason schedule ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season:

Date and Time: Match: TV: Tuesday, 10/5/21, 8:00 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports Southeast Thursday, 10/7/21, 7:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Bally Sports Southeast Saturday, 10/9/21, 8:00 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports Southeast Monday, 10/11/21, 8:00 PM ET Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports Southeast Wednesday, 10/13/21, 7:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Southeast Friday, 10/15/21, 8:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Bally Sports Southeast

Also Read

Unlike some other teams, the Memphis Grizzlies don't face the same team twice in their preseason schedule. They also have to face 3 of their 6 games on the road with all 3 away games being against Eastern Conference teams.

ESPN radio will also live broadcast these games on their channel: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM. Bally Sports Southeast, the Memphis Grizzlies' home broadcast channel, is certainly going to air all home preseason games. Although no official word is out for the road games, Bally Sports Southeast should normally cover them as well. Just in case, Bally Sports Southeast also covers the Hornets, whereas NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Indiana cover the Bulls and Pacers home games.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar