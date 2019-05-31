×
Memphis Grizzlies: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Arvind S
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    31 May 2019, 13:55 IST

Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards
Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies' 2018/19 NBA season was characterised by blown leads, missed opportunities, chaotic front office decisions and a few standout performances.

The Grizzlies fans had reason to be optimistic early on, with Mike Conley fully fit, Jaren Jackson showing early promise and veteran Marc Gasol delivering on a nightly basis.

They even led the Western Conference standings during the early part of the season, holding a 16-11 record in mid-December.

However, things spiraled out of control as the season progressed and they ended in 12th with a 33-49 record.

Despite that, there were a few positives to take away from the season. Here's looking at the three best individual performances from the Grizzlies' underwhelming 2018/19 campaign:

#3 Jaren Jackson Jr - A star is born

The Grizzlies drafted Jaren Jackson Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft and the 19-year-old lit up the FedEx Forum in his rookie season.

Jackson averaged close to 14 points in just over 26 minutes of playing time per game and it appears the Grizzlies have a gem on their hands.

Jackson produced a number of jaw-dropping moments in his first season in the NBA, but none were as electrifying as his performance against the Brooklyn Nets in a double-overtime victory on the road.

Jackson scored 11 of the Grizzlies' first 13 points, but the manner in which he closed out the game is what will be etched in fans' memories in the years to come.

With the Grizzlies trailing by 7 points with under 30 seconds to play, Jackson went on an absolute tear, converting a four-point play to cut the lead to three.

He then forced D'Angelo Russell into a turnover, before heading down the other end and draining a three to send the game into overtime.

Jackson finished with 36 points, becoming only the fifth teenager in NBA history to achieve such a feat, and also contributed 8 rebounds on 13-22 shooting from the field.

Contact Us