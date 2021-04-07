Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena in a return fixture on Wednesday. The Hawks were dominant the last time the two sides met this season but both teams enter this matchup on the back of their respective winning streaks.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 7th, 8 PM ET (Thursday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a three-game winning streak. They picked up a well-fought win over the Miami Heat last night. Six players scored in double digits in what was a complete team effort. The Grizzlies are the eighth seed in the Western Conference right now with a 25-23 record.

Small forward Dillon Brooks top-scored for the Memphis Grizzlies with 28 points against Miami. He's been in good touch lately, averaging 19.4 points on 46.7% shooting in the last 10 games. Jonas Valanciunas has also played a key role, averaging 16.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies have to deal with several injuries right now. Jaren Jackson Jr. isn't expected to return until late April while Justise Winslow is dealing with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke and De'Anthony Melton are questionable for the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

Ja Morant will be entering this game hoping to shake off a tough night against Miami. The sophomore only managed 10 points and had seven turnovers against the Heat. Morant has struggled a lot from beyond the arc this season, but he's still averaging 18.8 points per game. He managed 28 points to go with seven assists in the last matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Grayson Allen, F Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, C Jonas Valanciunas

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are currently on a four-game winning streak. They've been incredible since the All-Star break, winning 11 of their 15 matchups during this period. They were headed towards a defeat last night against the New Orleans Pelicans but then the Hawks scored 11 straight three-pointers in the third quarter to turn the game around.

Bogdon Bogdanovic was reportedly on the trade market last month following a rough start to his Atlanta Hawks journey. But the Serbian has figured things out lately and has averaged 21.4 points on 57.9% shooting from downtown in the last five games. Lou Williams is also acclimatizing to his new surroundings quickly, averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 assists in four games for the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks have their injury troubles as well. Cam Reddish has been out since late February and is still a couple of weeks away from returning. John Collins will also be missing against the Memphis Grizzlies with a sprained ankle. De'Andre Hunter underwent a small procedure on his left knee and should be sidelined for a few days.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young (left)

Trae Young had a spectacular 30-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans last night where he went 6-of-7 from downtown. The diminutive point guard has been incredible at passing the ball this season, averaging a career-high 9.5 assists per game this season. Young scored a monstrous 36 points in the last matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Kevin Huerter, F Solomon Hill, C Clint Capela

Grizzlies vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks are well matched on paper. Both sides have several injuries to deal with as well. But the Grizzlies simply lack the ability to explode on the offensive end like the Hawks. Nate McMillian's unit has just too many potent shooters and we witnessed what they can do against the Pelicans. Expect Trae Young and co. to continue their winning run on Wednesday.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Hawks?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Southeast in both Memphis and Atlanta. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

