Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 16th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls tonight in an enticing NBA season matchup. The two sides locked horns earlier this week as the Grizzlies beat the Bulls 101-90.

The Memphis Grizzlies head into this contest on the back of a 113-114 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. It was an evenly contested matchup and went right down to the wire as Luka Doncic hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer. Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies in scoring with 23 points, while Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 15 rebounds on the night.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, also suffered a defeat in their last outing. They were beaten 106-115 by the Orlando Magic, which was their fourth loss in a row. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic shone with 30 and 29 points, respectively, but the rest of their teammates weren't as effective, which saw their efforts go in vain.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls - Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), De'Anthony Melton (leg) and Justise Winslow (quadriceps) for the game against the Chicago Bulls tonight.

.@memgrizz injury report, April 16 at @chicagobulls:



QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Clarke – RT Hip Soreness



OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr. – LT Knee Meniscus Surgery Recovery

De'Anthony Melton – LT Leg Soreness

Justise Winslow – RT Thigh Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke (hip) is listed as questionable.

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls (L) is set to miss several games due to Covid protocols.

The Chicago Bulls will be without star player Zach LaVine, who has entered the league's health and safety protocols, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He will miss several games over the next few days.

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to miss several games after entering into the league's health and safety protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2021

Tomas Satoransky, meanwhile, is listed as day-to-day for tonight's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls - Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely field the same starting five from the last game.

In that case, Ja Morant and Grayson Allen should start as the two guards, while Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas will likely start as the three frontcourt players.

From the reserves, the likes of Brandon Clarke (if available), Xavier Tillman and Desmond Banes should likely play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will have to make a small change to their lineup as Zach LaVine is ruled out for this game.

Coby White could be seen replacing him and will likely partner Tomas Satoransky on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young and Nikola Vucevic will likely partner as the three frontcourt players.

From the reserves, the likes of Daniel Theis, Lauri Markkanen and Troy Brown should likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls - Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky l Shooting Guard - Coby White l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Thaddeus Young l Center - Nikola Vucevic.

