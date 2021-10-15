Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on the final day of the 2021-22 NBA preseason on Friday.

The Grizzlies will be playing their sixth preseason game. They currently have a record of 3-2 following a close 109-107 defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday. The game was tied in the final seconds of the game but Jeremy Lamb hit the winner with 3.6 seconds left.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are undefeated in three preseason games heading into the finale. The Bulls dominated in their first two preseason wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.

However, it was a close game in their most recent outing against the Cavaliers last October 10th. The Bulls barely hung on as they defeated Cleveland for the second time this preseason 102-101. The new look Bulls are fun to watch and they could make some noise this season.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without two players against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Grizzlies have ruled out guards Kris Dunn and Dillon Brooks. Dunn underwent a dental procedure while Brooks is still recovering from a fractured left hand.

Dunn has only appeared in one game for the Memphis Grizzlies. It happened in the preseason opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brooks, meanwhile, will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Grizzlies say Dillon Brooks is out at least 2-to-3 more weeks as he recovers from a fracture in his left hand. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com Grizzlies say Dillon Brooks is out at least 2-to-3 more weeks as he recovers from a fracture in his left hand. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com https://t.co/Najamv4H2V

The rest of the Memphis Grizzlies are healthy, with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson and the remaining starters given a day off against the Pacers.

Player Name Status Reason Kris Dunn Out Dental Procedure Dillon Brooks Out Left Hand Fracture

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have three players on their injury report. They are Coby White, Tony Bradley, and Patrick Williams. White is listed as out while Bradley and Williams are probable.

White underwent offseason surgery on his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated sometime in November. Meanwhile, Bradley is nursing a left lower back strain and Williams is recovering from a left ankle sprain.

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Asked how hopeful he is to play in Friday’s preseason finale, Bulls forward Patrick Williams said, “I’m very hopeful. I’m very confident as well.” Asked how hopeful he is to play in Friday’s preseason finale, Bulls forward Patrick Williams said, “I’m very hopeful. I’m very confident as well.”

The Bulls are hopeful of having Williams make his preseason debut against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams has already participated in 5-on-5 drills at practice and he is hopeful of playing in the preseason finale.













































Player Name Status Reason Coby White Out Left Shoulder Surgery Tony Bradley Probable Left Lower Back Strain Patrick Williams Probable Left Ankle Sprain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to start Ja Morant, De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams against the Chicago Bulls. Melton is doing a good job filling-in for the injured Dillon Brooks.

Off the bench, Kyle Anderson will continue in his new role for the Grizzlies. Xavier Tillman, Tyus Jones, Brandon Clarke and John Konchar are all going to have playing time. Sam Merrill and Jarrett Culver should also be given plenty of time to showcase themselves as the final roster cuts near.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

Throughout the preseason, the Chicago Bulls have used a starting lineup of Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green and Nikola Vucevic. It is possible that Patrick Williams gets his first taste of the preseason and replaces Green as a starter.

Troy Brown Jr. is making some noise off the bench for the Bulls. Alex Caruso is settling-in well with his new team, while Alize Johnson and Derrick Jones Jr. are also expected to have plenty of playing time.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Chicago Bulls

Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Patrick Williams | Center - Nikola Vucevic

