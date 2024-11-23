Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 23, 2024

Two teams coming off wins but remain stuck in the middle of their respective conferences face in Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls matchup. The Grizzlies are still dealing with several injuries to key players, while the Bulls are still in the process of finding their team identity.

In their first meeting of the season, the Bulls pulled off a dramatic 126-123 victory after overcoming a 20-point deficit to stun the Grizzlies. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points, and five other players scored in double digits. For Memphis, Desmond Bane also finished with 30 points.

Here are the details for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls game, set for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off at United Center in Chicago.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-214) vs Bulls (-375)

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110) vs Bulls +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o242.5 (-110) vs Bulls u242.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Grizzlies have faced one of the worst injury runs in the league, with key players like Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Zach Edey missing time with injuries.

Despite this, they’ve managed a 9-7 record, including a 3-4 record on the road. If they were in the Eastern Conference, they’d currently be in fifth, but the Western Conference's competitiveness highlights their tough season so far.

Memphis recently won 117-111 over the Philadelphia 76ers, a game in which Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey debuted as a trio.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have struggled at home, posting just a 2-5 record at the United Center. They picked up only their second home win on Friday, a 136-122 victory against the Atlanta Hawks in an Emirates NBA Cup game, where all of their starters scored at least 18 points.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups

The Grizzlies have Marcus Smart listed as questionable due to illness, while Ja Morant has been upgraded from out to doubtful due to a right hip injury. Zach Edey, GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr. are also out.

For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams are out, while Coby White, Torrey Craig, and EJ Liddell are listed as questionable.

Grizzlies

G - Scotty Pippen Jr. | G - Desmond Bane | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Brandon Clarke

Bulls

G - Josh Giddey | G - Coby White| F - Zach LaVine | F - Ayo Dosunmu | C - Nikola Vucevic

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls betting props

Zach LaVine to score over 22.5 points: -128 on FanDuel. Expect him to surpass this total.

Desmond Bane to score over 21.5 points: -115 on FanDuel. Expect him to exceed this mark as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls prediction

Even with both teams at full strength, this game remains hard to predict. However, given the recent performances of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies are likely to outperform the Bulls in this matchup.

