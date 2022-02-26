Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will have a rematch with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, February 26 at the United Center. Memphis is looking to sweep the season series 2-0 against one of the best teams in the East.

Ja Morant and crew are on a two-game losing streak after consecutive losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. They’ll be looking to snao out of their slump against the East-leading Bulls in this rematch.

The Chicago Bulls have won six consecutive games despite missing two of their most important players in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso in the last few weeks. Their improbable run has been due to DeMar DeRozan's MVP-level performances.

Chicago’s much-maligned off-season acquisition has been on a historic tear, which has enabled the Bulls to keep their place atop the Eastern Conference standings. Having Zach LaVine back in the lineup will be a big boost to the injury-riddled team.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, February 26th; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, February 27th; 6:30 PM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to end a two-game losing streak. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Memphis Grizzlies sandwiched the All-Star festivities with losses on either side of the break. They were lackluster against the Portland Trail Blazers but looked like their usual selves against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis nearly beat the Timberwolves on the road but were ambushed by D’Angelo Russell’s huge 23-point fourth quarter.

Ja Morant struggled badly against the Timberwolves' aggressive traps and lengthy defenders. He only scored 20 points on 25 shots to go along with his eight rebounds and four assists. The All-Star starter was horrible from the field, making only seven of his 25 attempts, including 0-4 from long distance.

Despite Morant’s subpar performance, the Memphis Grizzlies were in the thick of things behind the stellar play of practically everyone else on the roster. Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, De’Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams provided the much-needed scoring support on the night.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant’s resilience and confidence to bounce back from poor outings have been on display all season. They’re two of the biggest reasons why he made the All-Star team as a starter. He’ll likely be chomping at the bit to get back into his usual grove and erase that miserable night.

Without Caruso and Ball in the Chicago Bulls’ lineup, rookie Ayo Dosunmu will likely have the unenviable task of trying to slow down Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies' franchise player could take advantage of the situation and put on a huge performance as he looks to get back to his devastating best.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Ziaire Williams | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Chicago Bulls Preview

Injuries to key players have not stopped the Chicago Bulls from sitting on top of the East standings. [Photo: USA Today]

The Chicago Bulls defense is suffering an expected slide due to the absence of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. Despite the adversity, they have managed to keep on rolling because of DeMar DeRozan, the NBA’s "King of the Fourth Quarter".

DeRozan’s heroics are gaining the attention of the national media, but the rest of the roster has stepped up as well. Ayo Dosunmu’s emergence has greatly lessened the impact of the injuries on the Chicago Bulls’ best defenders. Dosunmu will have his work cut out for him in trying to limit the electric and ultra-talented Ja Morant on Saturday.

Also playing under-the-radar despite being a former All-Star is Nikola Vucevic. He’s not the best rim-protector, but he gives the Chicago Bulls an added dimension on offense with his passing and shooting. Vucevic’s importance is also increased with his rebounding and interior prescence.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

No one in the NBA community likely figured that the Toronto Raptors’ former franchise player would one day be heavily-involved in MVP conversations. DeMar DeRozan was ridiculously labeled as a has-been who couldn't evolve his game to match today's NBA.

Not only has he dismantled that backwards narrative, he seems to have a completely new lease on life, in what has been one of the more surprisingly positive storylines of the season.

The Chicago Bulls' front office should be in the running for this season’s top executive award for managing to acquire the 32-year-old All-Star. He is averaging a career-high 28.3 points with 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. In the last eight games, he has tied or surpassed records set by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Grizzlies vs Bulls Match Prediction

The undermanned Chicago Bulls have been impressively resilient and have found a way to keep winning through injuries. However, the Memphis Grizzlies’ superior firepower and defense could allow them to eke out a win and end their losing streak.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Bulls game

The NBA League Pass will stream this game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Memphis.

