Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Chicago Bulls in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.

In their last game, DeMar DeRozan starred for the Bulls in their narrow one-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He top-scored with 23 points, and also bagged four rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have one of the most promising young squads in the NBA, but lost their last match against the Indiana Pacers. Sam Merrill produced a massive 30-point performance. Ja Morant sat out, but is expected to feature in the final match.

Both teams would look to end their preseason campaigns with a win in this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 15th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, October 16th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will be buoyed by the performances of their young stars. The likes of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have particularly impressed for the Grizzlies in the preseason thus far.

New for @TheAthleticNBA - my Memphis Grizzlies preview. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s extension, choosing which players to keep, and other existential questions.

- my Memphis Grizzlies preview. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s extension, choosing which players to keep, and other existential questions. theathletic.com/2883497/2021/1…

Apart from Sam Merril, John Konchar and Ziare Williams were also impressive in the last game, producing 16 and 19 points, respectively. Both Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to start the final preseason game.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz - Game Five

There is little doubt that Ja Morant could be the key player for the Memphis Grizzlies for a second straight year. He was the rookie of the year in 2020, and had a successful 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Morant almost single-handedly dragged the Grizzlies to the playoffs, where they lost to the Utah Jazz in the first round. He will look to average more than 20 points per game this season, which should help him make his first All-Star appearance. That should also help the Grizzlies make a deep postseason run.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Kyle Anderson; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of stars to count on. They put up a star-studded lineup in their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As many as six Bulls players scored in double digits. Nikola Vucevic almost bagged a double-double, while Ayo Dosunmu came off the bench to score nine points.

The guard pairing of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball also started the last game, and look set to take the NBA by storm this year. LaVine did not have the best of seasons last time due to injury, but managed an All-Star appearance.

This time around, he'll look to lead the talented Bulls roster to a deep run in the playoffs.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

Caruso to LaVine! Enjoying the new Lonzo to LaVine!

Caruso to LaVine! Enjoying the new @chicagobulls https://t.co/e1eDzXuEWk

Key Player - Zach LaVine

United States vs France Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15

LaVine’s injury during the later part of the regular season meant the Bulls failed to qualify for the playoffs. This time around, they have had a strong offseason, managing to sign his guard partner Lonzo Ball.

DeMar DeRozan is set to add consistent scoring to the roster, while Nikola Vucetic is one of the best centers in the league. Overall, the 2021-22 NBA season could be very exciting for the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball; G - Zach LaVine; SF - Demar DeRozan; PF - Stanley Johnson; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Grizzlies vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Bulls have the better roster between the two teams, and have been in top form in the ongoing preseason. They will be able to count on all their key stars for this game, which they are expected to win comfortably. But they could have their task cut out against the Grizzlies, who will also look to end the preseason on a high.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Bulls game?

Streaming for preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games.

