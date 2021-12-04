Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies embark on a short two-game road trip starting Saturday when they visit the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Grizzlies are fresh off a historic 73-point win over the OKC Thunder, while the Mavericks were defeated on Friday by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Grizzlies continued to play without Ja Morant last Thursday and they made history with the biggest margin of victory in NBA history. They gave the Thunder the beating of a lifetime with a 152-79 win. At one point, the Grizzlies were up by as much as 78 points.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks played the Pelicans in a home-and-home series for their last two games. They defeated the Pelicans in New Orleans on Wednesday, but fell at home last Friday, 107-91. The Mavericks are still a game above .500 and sit fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report against the Dallas Mavericks. Three players are listed as out, one is listed as questionable and one is listed as probable. Brandon Clarke is questionable due to a sore right knee, while Ziaire Williams is probable because of left knee soreness.

Kyle Anderson is out with back soreness and Sam Merrill continues to recover from a left ankle sprain. However, the biggest injury for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who's out for several weeks because of a left knee sprain. Morant was lucky to avoid any serious injury since it looked like a non-contact accident.

Player Status Reason Kyle Anderson Out Back Soreness Brandon Clarke Questionable Right Knee Soreness Sam Merrill Out Left Ankle Sprain Ja Morant Out Left Knee Sprain Ziaire Williams Probable Left Knee Soreness

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have just two players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Willie Cauley-Stein is listed as out due to personal reasons. He has missed the past three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.

However, Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable as he continues to deal with a left knee contusion. He suffered the injury in New Orleans against the Pelicans, but finished the game. Porzingis went on to miss the following game as the Mavericks are being cautious due to his injury history.

Player Status Reason Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Reasons Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Left Knee Contusion

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted

Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are not expected to make any changes to their Ja Morant-less starting lineup. Tyus Jones fills in at point guard with Desmond Bane at shooting guard. Dillon Brooks will be the small forward and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be the power forward.

Steven Adams, as expected, is the starting center. With Brandon Clarke listed as questionable, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman will likely get additional playing time off the bench. Other players that are part of the Grizzlies' rotation include John Konchar and De'Anthony Melton.

Dallas Mavericks

With Kristaps Porzingis possibly missing his second straight game, the Dallas Mavericks will likely use the same starting five against the Memphis Grizzlies. Luka Doncic is the superstar point guard with Reggie Bullock at shooting guard.

Dorian Finney-Smith is the starting small forward with Maxi Kleber filling in for Porzingis as the stretch four and Dwight Powell at center. Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are the Mavericks' one-two punch off the bench, while Sterling Brown and Trey Burke complete their rotation.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Dwight Powell

