Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies guarding Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies guarding Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
Modified Jan 23, 2022 07:12 PM IST
Preview

The Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center on Sunday.

The two teams will meet for the fourth time this season with Luka Doncic and co. winning two of their last three matchups. The undermanned Grizzlies team will try to even the season series at two games apiece.

The Grizzlies have been on a roll. They have won 23 of their last 29 games and are now third in the Western Conference with a 32-16 record. They are coming off a grueling victory over reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Ja Morant is not only in the Most Improved Player conversation but is also making MVP headlines. He is averaging career-highs in every single statistical category except assists including efficiency.

.@Money23Green wants @JaMorant in the MVP talks 🗣(via The Draymond Green Show) https://t.co/Jv4LXI2WzG

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have turned it up a notch in the new year after a mediocre start to the season. They were 16-18 by the end of December but have won 10 of their last 12 games since then. However, they are coming off a loss against the league-best Phoenix Suns and will take on the Golden State Warriors in their next outing.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates with teammates Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates with teammates Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson are placed under the league's health and safety protocols while Dillon Brooks is out due to a sprained ankle. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are both listed as questionable for this clash due to a sore ankle and back, respectively.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Dillon BrooksOutLeft Ankle Sprain
Steven AdamsQuestionableRight Ankle Soreness
Brandon ClarkeQuestionableBack Soreness
Kyle AndersonOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Desmond BaneOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Tyus JonesOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Tyrell TerryOutG-League - Two-way

Finally, Tyrell Terry is out as he is sent to the NBA G-League because of his two-way contract.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to a bucket
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to a bucket

The Mavericks enter this game with a majorly healthy roster. Sterling Brown is out due to a sore left foot and is the only player on the injury report.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Sterling BrownOutLeft Foot Soreness

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will likely deploy the lineup from their last game. Ja Morant is the bonafide point guard with Ziaire Williams joining him in the backcourt. John Konchar should take the small forward role while Jaren Jackson Jr. retains his power forward position. If Steven Adams is deemed fit to play, he will resume his center duties or else Xavier Tillman will likely start as the center. De'Anthony Melton and Jarrett Culver will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will deploy their ideal lineup for this game and likely the new one they have been using lately. Luka Doncic will start as the point guard with Jalen Brunson starting as the off-guard. Instead, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. will come off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith will start as the small forward while Maxi Kleber starts the new power forward. Kristaps Porzingis will start as the center instead of the four. Dwight Powell and Josh Green will get high bench minutes along with Bullock and Hardaway Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Ziaire Williams | F - John Konchar | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Dallas Mavericks

Also ReadArticle Continues below

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Kristaps Porzingis.

Edited by Arnav
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win?

Dallas

Memphis

