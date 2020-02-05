Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Prediction - 5th February 2020

The Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Wednesday, 5 February 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last Game Result

Memphis Grizzlies (25-25): 96-82 win over the Detroit Pistons (3 February)

Dallas Mavericks (31-19): 112-103 win over the Indiana Pacers (3 February)

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

At the turn of the year, the Memphis Grizzlies appeared to be out of playoff contention. But Taylor Jenkins' side have won 12 of their last 16 games to improve to 25-25 for the season.

The unlikely turnaround in form has been enough to lift the Grizzlies into the final playoff spot in the West, and Jenkins has done an excellent job of incorporating young talent into his team.

That said, aside from a few notable wins, the Grizzlies continue to struggle on the road (10-12). Moreover, their most recent meeting with the Mavericks resulted in a 122-138 defeat.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant is the favorite to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year

While the spotlight is currently on Zion Williamson, there is no doubt that Ja Morant has been the standout rookie of the season so far. The 20-year-old is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest - and he will once again lead the charge against the Mavericks.

Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Jaren Jackson Jr., Jae Crowder, Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant

Dallas Mavericks Preview

After losing Luka Doncic to injury last week, the Dallas Mavericks' ability to stay competitive was questioned. But following a narrow defeat to the Rockets, the Mavericks bounced back with consecutive wins over the Hawks and Pacers.

Rick Carlisle's team is just 1.5 games back from the fourth seed in the West, and the Mavs' defense has been surprisingly good over the past week. However, Dallas have already lost 12 times at American Airlines Center this season, and the supporting cast will once again need to stand up in Doncic's ongoing absence.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis has been excellent since Luka Doncic was ruled out with injury

Kristaps Porzingis has received plenty of criticism this season, but the Latvian has come up big in consecutive games. After dropping 35 points on the Rockets, Porzingis recorded 38 points in 36 minutes on Monday against the Pacers. He connected with six of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jalen Brunson

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Both teams enter the game with plenty of momentum, and a win would take the Grizzlies within five wins of the Mavs. However, Porzingis has played some of the best basketball of his career over the past few days, and Dallas should have enough to come away with a hard-fought victory.

Where to Watch Grizzlies vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest - Dallas and FOX Sports Southeast - Memphis from 8:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.