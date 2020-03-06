Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th March 2020

Kristaps Porzingis has played brilliantly for Dallas since the All-Star break

Match details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Friday, 6th March 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last game result

Memphis Grizzlies (31-31): 118-79 win against Brooklyn Nets (4th March, Wednesday)

Dallas Mavericks (38-25): 127-123 win against New Orleans Pelicans (4th March, Wednesday)

Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Memphis Grizzlies come into this fixture on the back of three consecutive wins involving blowout wins against the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets. They are currently eighth in the Western Conference with a 31-31 record and are four games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. They have a tough fixture list remaining this season and they will be hoping to make the postseason.

Key player – Ja Morant

Ja Morant (left) was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

Leading the team in points scored and assists, Ja Morant is having an excellent debut campaign in the NBA. A strong favorite for the Rookie of the Year, Morant is averaging 17.6 points and dishing out 7 assists a game while shooting over 49% from the field. The guard has dunked on Aron Baynes and has the capability to bully a defender at the rim. His passing is precise and he will always drop a flashy dime over a simple pass.

Grizzlies predicted lineup:

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Anthony Tolliver, Jonas Valanciunas

Dallas Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks have won three of their last five games and will be heading into this fixture looking for a victory. They currently sit a position above the Grizzlies in seventh with a 38-25 record and are only three games behind the fourth seed Houston Rockets. After a terrific start to the campaign, injuries have played their part and while Rick Carlisle and co. have steadied the ship, they’ll be hoping to go on a run ahead of the playoffs.

Key player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic won Rookie of the Year last season

One of the frontrunners for the MVP, Luka Doncic is having an outstanding year for the Dallas Mavericks. The guard is averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting over 46% from the field. The entire Mavericks offense runs through Doncic and so far it’s worked very well. His defense continues to be questionable but considering how good he is on the offensive side of the floor, no one complains. That being said, he remains in doubt for the game against the Grizzlies.

Mavericks predicted lineup:

Delon Wright, Seth Curry, Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Grizzlies vs Mavericks match prediction

The Grizzlies have won their last three games and will be heading into this game as the favorites only because of the injuries to Mavericks which lists three of their starters as questionable. The Mavs hasn’t exactly been convincing at home. So, expect the Grizzlies to win this contest.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Mavericks

The game will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Southwest - Dallas, and FOX Sports Southeast - Memphis. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.