Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 7 | 2024-25 NBA Season

In a battle of two teams that badly need wins, the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center on Friday. The Grizzlies are on a four-game losing streak, and the Mavs have lost their last three, making this Western Conference clash important for both teams.

Both teams have also faced numerous key injuries, including some occurring this week.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups and depth chart

The visitors have been disheartened week in and week out by team selection due to frequent injuries to key players. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been playing well, but he was recently diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Yuki Kawamura (hamstring) and Zyon Pullin (knee) remain sidelined. Meanwhile, John Konchar (knee) and Santi Aldama (calf) face a late fitness test to determine their availability.

The Grizzlies starting five for the clash will most likely include Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke.

Point Guard Ja Morant Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. Shooting Guard Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Cam Spencer Small Forward Jaylen Wells GG Jackson John Konchar* Power Forward Brandon Clarke Santi Aldama* Marvin Bagley III Center Zach Edey Jay Huff



Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups and depth chart

With the team fighting for a playoff spot in an already forgettable season, the last thing Mavs fans wanted was to see their top performers ruled out for the season due to injury. That's the case for Kyrie Irving, who is now sidelined with an ACL injury.

Along with Irving, the status of Anthony Davis (thigh) will play a huge role in how the season unfolds.

Kai Jones (quad), P.J. Washington (ankle), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Daniel Gafford (knee sprain) and Dereck Lively II (ankle fracture) remain on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Dante Exum (foot) has been upgraded to questionable, with his status to be determined closer to tipoff.

Coach Jason Kidd is likely to go with a starting lineup of Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Max Christie.

Point Guards Spencer Dinwiddie Brandom Williams Shooting Guards Klay Thompson Kessler Edwards Dante Exum* Small Forwards Max Christie Olivier-Maxence Prosper Power Forwards Naji Marshall Kai Jones Centers Dwight Powell Kylor Kelly



Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Grizzlies find themselves in fourth place after their recent dip in form.

Their last four outings have been eventful but disappointing. A shocking 114-113 loss to the Knicks was followed by a 130-128 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. More frustration followed as they suffered 132-130 to the Atlanta Hawks and then fell to a 120-103 defeat against the OKC Thunder in their most recent outing.

Coach Taylor Jenkins would feel facing an equally shorthanded Mavs should be just the tonic they need to get out of their slump.

On the other hand, it has been a miserable campaign for the Mavs thus far. They suffered a 137-107 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday in the absence of Kyrie Irving.

With Jason Kidd’s men currently occupying the 10th spot in the standings, the final play-in spot, fans will be hoping for a strong showing as the team continues to push and fight through the season.

