Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | | March 7, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. After winning 119-104 in early January, the Grizzlies will take the series lead with another victory. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out with a left ankle sprain, but Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells are available.

Meanwhile, the injury-decimated Mavericks hope to compete without key players. Mavs coach Jason Kidd will play a roster with only Klay Thompson remaining among his usual starters. Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dwight Powell and Naji Marshall must step up to help Thompson carry the team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The American Airlines Center in Dallas will host the Grizzlies-Mavericks showdown. Basketball fans can stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-525) vs. Mavericks (+390)

Odds: Grizzlies (-10.5) vs. Mavericks (+10.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o239.5 -110) vs. Mavericks (u239.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Memphis Grizzlies finished a five-game homestand with a 1-4 record, a discouraging result for a team looking to compete in the playoffs. During that stretch, the Grizzlies defense and rebounding struggled. Dallas is hobbled, but Memphis could falter if it can’t fix its issues.

The Grizzlies also repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with turnovers, particularly in late-game situations. They have to limit their errors to prevent the Mavs from pulling off an upset.

The Mavericks have Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Jaden Hardy and others on the inactive list. Dante Exum and Caleb Martin are questionable.

Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and the healthy Mavericks on the roster have to step up to prevent a blowout loss.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | SF: Vince Williams Jr. | C: Zach Edey

Mavericks

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie | SG: Klay Thompson | SG: Max Christie | SF: Naji Marshall | C: Dwight Powell

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Ja Morant is averaging 24.4 points in his last five games despite his shooting woes. He is hitting 37.7% of his shots, including 15.8% from deep. The uber-athletic point guard has made his living at the free-throw line.

Against Dallas’ hobbled lineup and without Jaren Jackson Jr., G12 could continue piling up points via inside forays. Morant will likely top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, dropped 28 points on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Before that, he averaged 9.5 PPG this month and 15.1 PPG in February. Minus key players, the Grizzlies can focus on Thompson and likely hold him below his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are likely ending a four-game losing slump against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Memphis could blow past the -10.5 spread versus their depleted hosts.

