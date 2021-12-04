Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the American Airlines Center for a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Memphis are full of confidence heading into this game after their dominant win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. A total of nine Grizzlies players scored 10 points or more to help their side to a 152-79 victory. The scoreline happens to be the largest margin of victory for any team in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be hoping to carry the same momentum when they take to the floor on Saturday.

Dallas, on the other hand, head into their game against Memphis after a 107-91 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The team did not have a great offensive outing as they shot only 29.4% from the three-point line and 65.4% from the free-throw line.

After suffering their tenth loss of the season, the Mavericks will be hoping to get back some consistency, starting with a good performance against the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, December 4, 9:30 PM ET [Sunday, December 5, 7:00 AM IST]

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been an exciting team to watch this season. They currently hold a 12-10 record and sit fifth in the Western Conference.

Despite Ja Morant's absence, the Grizzlies have managed to keep themselves competitive this season. Nevertheless, the team will hope to have the 22-year-old back as soon as possible.

The Memphis Grizzlies are unbeaten in three games and will be keen to continue their streak in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been one of the most exciting players to watch this season. He is averaging 16.0 PPG and 5.6 RPG in the 22 games he has played so far.

With Ja Morant absent, Jackson automatically becomes a key part of the Memphis Grizzlies team. The 22-year-old is coming off a 27-point performance against the OKC Thunder and will be hoping to carry the same form to the American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones, G - Desmond Bane, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks head into Saturday's game after a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday

The Dallas Mavericks showed a lot of promise after a terrific preseason. However, the team has not had a great campaign so far. They currently hold an 11-10 record.

Kristapas Porzingis and Luka Doncic have been excellent together. This is a great sign for the Mavericks as there were concerns regarding the chemistry between the two.

The Dallas Mavericks recently suffered a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at home. They will be hoping to respond strongly to that setback by grabbing a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is one of the best young players in the NBA. He is averaging 25.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 8.6 APG in the 17 games he has played.

However, the youngster had a poor shooting night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. He will be keen to turn things around by putting up an explosive performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Reggie Bullock, F - Dorian Finney - Smith, F - Maxi Kleber, C - Dwight Powell

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks are both led by young superstars. Both teams have played in some exciting matchups so far this season, and this one also promises to be enticing.

Considering their current form, the Grizzlies are likely to come out of Saturday's game against the Mavericks with a win.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Mavericks

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks game will be locally available on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southeast. All games will also be available on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh