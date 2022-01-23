Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Sunday. This is a clash between two teams with postseason aspirations.

The Grizzlies have been the surprise package in the NBA this season. The Ja Morant-led side sit are the third seeds in the Western Conference standings with a 32-16 record.

They have won eight of their last ten games, and are 15-7 on the road this season. Memphis are nip and tuck with the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings. They will hope to pull away from Utah with a few wins.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been quietly making strides in the Western Conference standings, where they currently occupy the fifth seed. They have won eight of their last ten games, and are 14-9 at home this season. Despite superstar Luka Doncic missing a huge chunk of games, they sit only four games behind fourth seed Utah Jazz, but two games ahead of sixth seeds Denver Nuggets.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 23rd; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, January 24th; 6:00 AM).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have inarguably been the surprise package of the season, and have put the NBA on notice with their performances. They are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league, thanks to their youthfulness and vigor, which helped them beat the LA Lakers three times already.

Coming into the season, getting to the playoffs would have been considered a huge success for the Grizzlies. Not anymore, as the Memphis-based side have raised expectations. They are now favored to go deep into the postseason this year and possibly all the way. Given their current form, they might even come out of the West.

The Memphis Grizzlies are still a long way away from being true championship contenders, though. However, with the right blend of experience and youth and the offensive firepower they possess, they might upset the applecart and go all the way.

Key Player - Ja Morant

One of the contenders for the MVP award this season, Ja Morant, is without question, the best player in the Grizzlies roster. This season, he is starting to prove himself as one of the best guards in the league. In just his third season in the NBA, Morant, with his high-flying dunks and blocks, jas garnered interest from fans and raised expectations.

Morant is averaging 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season while shooting the ball at better than 35% from the perimeter and nearly 49% from the floor. His ability to attack the rim with ferocity and be a threat from range has thrown opposing defenses all over the place. He has also recorded six double doubles this season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Ja Morant scored 15 points in the 1st quarter tonight. He also scored 18 points in the 3rd quarter against the Warriors on October 28th. No other player has multiple 15-point quarters against the Warriors this season. Ja Morant scored 15 points in the 1st quarter tonight. He also scored 18 points in the 3rd quarter against the Warriors on October 28th. No other player has multiple 15-point quarters against the Warriors this season. https://t.co/luvEtgDewc

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton; Small Forward - Zaire Williams; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porziņģis

Possessing two MVP caliber players in Kristaps Porziņģis and Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are expected to go deep into the postseason and make some serious noise. Back-to-back exits against the LA Clippers have left a bad taste in the mouth of Mavericks fans.

The Mavericks don't have the quality to go all the way this season. However, the presence of two superstars mean they have enough to get out of the first round of the postseason.

The Dallas Mavericks have done well in the absence of Doncic and Porzingis. The likes of Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber have stepped up, while the front office has done well in adding depth and shooting to the roster.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

One of the best players in the league, Luka Doncic has had a relatively quiet campaign thus far by his standards. That's because ankle issues and COVID-19 have seen him spend a lot of time away from the team.

Nevertheless, he is still averaging 25.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season while shooting the ball at better than 43% from the field and a paltry 29.1% from beyond the arc. He has recorded five triple doubles and 11 double doubles this season. The Mavericks have lost nine of the 15 games he hasn't played in.

Sportsnet Stats @SNstats Luka Doncic is the only player in history to average 25+ points & 10+ rebounds in a career vs the Raptors Luka Doncic is the only player in history to average 25+ points & 10+ rebounds in a career vs the Raptors https://t.co/Co9zUbTBkB

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Luka Doncic; Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Kristaps Porzingis; Center: Maxi Kleber.

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this game, having won eight of their last ten outings, and will be high on confidence. However, with two superstars on display for the Mavericks, expect them to throw down the gauntlet to the rest of the NBA by beating the Memphis Grizzlies, one of the best teams in the league.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Mavericks?

You can catch the live action through the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast locally on BSSW-DAL and BSSE-MEM.

