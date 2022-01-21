Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets are set to face off for the third time this season tonight at Ball Arena.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 against the Nuggets this season, with their two wins happening at FedEx Forum. Memphis and Denver are set to clash four times this season.

The Grizzlies are also coming off a 126-114 loss to the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Ja Morant went toe-to-toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo, with both players scoring 33 points. Tonight's game is also Memphis' second game of a four-game road trip.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers 130-128 in overtime last Monday. Nikola Jokic exploded for 49 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, while Aaron Gordon added 27 points and the game-winning three-point shot. The Nuggets are starting to create some separation from the play-in spots.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report against the Nuggets. All six players are listed as out, four of which are in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The four players in protocol are Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Killian Tillie.

Meanwhile, Tyrell Terry is currently assigned to the NBA G League and Dillon Brooks is recovering from a left ankle sprain. Brooks suffered the injury last January 8th and he's expected to be re-evaluated in three to six weeks.

Player Status Reason Kyle Anderson Out Health and Safety Protocols Desmond Bane Out Health and Safety Protocols Dillon Brooks Out Left Ankle Sprain Tyus Jones Out Health and Safety Protocols Tyrell Terry Out G League Assignment Killian Tillie Out Health and Safety Protocols

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have four players on their injury list for tonight's game against the Grizzlies. All four players are listed as out, with one player on the league's health and safety protocols - JaMychal Green.

The rest of the list are all recovering from surgeries. Vlatko Cancar is out indefinitely after undergoing right foot surgery last week. Jamal Murray continues to rehab his left knee and could return later this season. The same can be said for Michael Porter Jr., who underwent lumbar spine surgery at the start of December.

Player Status Reason Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Surgery JaMychal Green Out Health and Safety Protocols Jamal Murray Out Left Knee Injury Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Surgery

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have to cope with the absence of four key players. John Konchar and Ziaire Williams will start in place of Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, respectively, at shooting guard and small forward. Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. complete the frontcourt.

Ja Morant is the superstar point guard, while De'Anthony Melton steps up as the backup playmaker with Tyus Jones out. The Grizzlies' depth is ridiculous since they still have rotation players such as Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman and Jarrett Culver.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets' starting lineup will remain unchanged against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nikola Jokic is the center of it all for the Nuggets, with Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green at small forward and power forward, respectively.

Monte Morris and Will Barton complete the starting lineup. The Nuggets' rotation also includes Davon Reed, Bones Hyland, Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji. They also signed DeMarcus Cousins, who played well during his short stint with the Bucks last month.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - John Konchar | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic

