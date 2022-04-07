Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies are traveling to the mile-high city to take on the Denver Nuggets in a matchup between two teams with championship ambitions.

The Grizzlies have been flying high all season long as they recently had their seven-game winning streak snapped as they are seeded second in the Western Conference with a record that reads 55 wins and 24 losses. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have been one of the surprise packages this season and are a major threat in the West.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are sixth in the Western Conference standings, with a record that reads 47 wins and 33 losses as they have won 20 of their 33 games at home this season. They have continued to heavily rely on Superstar Nikola Jokić in the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., as he tries to drive home another MVP award this season for his exploits for the Denver-based side.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies will be without the services of Ja Morant as he is out with knee soreness. Dillon Brooks is also questionable with a hip injury and the likes of Tyrell Terry and Killian Tillie will also miss this game due to a foot and knee injury respectively.

Players Status Reason Ja Morant Out Knee Dillon Brooks Questionable Hip Tyrell Terry Out Foot Killian Tillie Out Knee

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets will be coming into this matchup without long-term absentees like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jeff Green is questionable due to personal reasons and Vlatko Čančar is also out with a foot injury.

Players Status Reason Jamal Murray Nesmith Out Knee Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Zeke Nnaji Out Knee Vlatko Čančar Out Foot Jeff Green Questionable Personal

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds and Spreads - April 7th, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Denver Nuggets 47-33 -190 Under 232.5 -4.5 Memphis Grizzlies 55-24 +160 Over 232.5 +4.5

The Nuggets are slightly favored coming into this game because of their run of form at home this season as they have won 22 games. However, both teams are coming into this game on the back of a loss.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 PPG this season. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.5 PPG this season. The Grizzlies have won 8 of their last 10 games.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić is averaging 27 PPG this season for Denver. Denver has an offensive rating of 113.6 this season. The Nuggets have won 5 of their last 10 games.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Either Tyrus Jones or De'Anthony Melton will start as the guard alongside Desmond Bane. The forwards will be Zaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. Steven Adams will be the center.

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton could be the starting guards for the Nuggets, while the frontcourt could be manned by Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green. Superstar Nikola Jokic should take up his usual center spot.

Memphis have won eight of their lat 10 games in the NBA. The Grizzlies have won 26 games on the road this season. Nuggets and Memphis are coming into this game on the back of a loss.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - De'Anthony Melton; G - Desmond Bane; F - Zaire Williams; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordan, F - JaMychal Green, C - Nikola Jokić

