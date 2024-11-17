  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Nov 17, 2024 14:32 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn

Western Conference rivals Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets will face each other for the first time this season as both teams look to get their eighth win of the season on Sunday.

The Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference and will need to play better than they did in their last two games if they are to defeat the Nuggets. After a balanced start where they went 4-4. The Tennessee side then won three games in a row before losing back-to-back games against the Lakers and Warriors.

Despite the absence of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are still a great attacking threat and are currently averaging 120.8 points per game. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. can be credited for this offensive output, as the 25-year-old has averaged 28 points in his last five appearances.

also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets had a slow start to their season, with back-to-back losses in their opening fixtures. But, the Colorado side did manage to have an upsurge in form during November after a bad first month where they posted a record of 2-3.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Nuggets have since gone on a five-game unbeaten streak, averaging 126.2 points before a loss in their last game ended that winning run. Nikola Jokic has been the leading man for the team during this tenure, as the Serbian currently leads the league in rebounds and assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Injury reports for Nov. 17

Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies currently have four players out with injury. Marcus Smart has an illness and is doubtful for the game against the Nuggets. Ja Morant suffered a partial dislocation of his hip and is being assessed weekly. Meanwhile, Cam Spencer has a complication on his ankle, while GG Jackson II has a foot injury and is expected to return in January.

Nuggets injury report

Similar to the Grizzlies, the Nuggets will be without four of their players. Nikola Jokic sat out the last game due to personal reasons and is expected to miss out once again.

Meanwhile, Vlatko Cancar is probable for this fixture due to an ankle sprain he's been tending. Aaron Gordon is out for the game as well due to a right calf strain, while DaRon Holmes II recently had surgery on his Achilles tendon and is out as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 17

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

The Grizzlies could start with Scotty Pippen Jr. at point guard, Jaylen Wells at shooting guard, Desmond Bane as the small forward, Jaren Jackson Jr. at power forward and Brandon Clarke at center.

PGScotty Pippen Jr.Luke KennardJohn Konchar
SGJaylen WellsYuki Kawamura
SFDesmond BaneVince Williams Jr. Santi Aldama
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Jake LaRavia
C Brandon ClarkeZach EdeyJay Huff

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets could start with Jamal Murray at point guard, Christian Braun at shooting guard, Michael Porter Jr. as the small foward, Peyton Waston at power foward and Zeke Nnaji at center.

PGJamal MurrayRussel Westbrook Trey Alexander
SGChristian BraunJulian StrawtherJalen Pickett
SFMichael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson
PFPeyton WatsonDario Saric
C Zeke NnajiDeAndre Jordan

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and should be a very interesting contest.

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी