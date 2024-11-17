Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Western Conference rivals Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets will face each other for the first time this season as both teams look to get their eighth win of the season on Sunday.

The Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference and will need to play better than they did in their last two games if they are to defeat the Nuggets. After a balanced start where they went 4-4. The Tennessee side then won three games in a row before losing back-to-back games against the Lakers and Warriors.

Despite the absence of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are still a great attacking threat and are currently averaging 120.8 points per game. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. can be credited for this offensive output, as the 25-year-old has averaged 28 points in his last five appearances.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets had a slow start to their season, with back-to-back losses in their opening fixtures. But, the Colorado side did manage to have an upsurge in form during November after a bad first month where they posted a record of 2-3.

The Nuggets have since gone on a five-game unbeaten streak, averaging 126.2 points before a loss in their last game ended that winning run. Nikola Jokic has been the leading man for the team during this tenure, as the Serbian currently leads the league in rebounds and assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Injury reports for Nov. 17

Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies currently have four players out with injury. Marcus Smart has an illness and is doubtful for the game against the Nuggets. Ja Morant suffered a partial dislocation of his hip and is being assessed weekly. Meanwhile, Cam Spencer has a complication on his ankle, while GG Jackson II has a foot injury and is expected to return in January.

Nuggets injury report

Similar to the Grizzlies, the Nuggets will be without four of their players. Nikola Jokic sat out the last game due to personal reasons and is expected to miss out once again.

Meanwhile, Vlatko Cancar is probable for this fixture due to an ankle sprain he's been tending. Aaron Gordon is out for the game as well due to a right calf strain, while DaRon Holmes II recently had surgery on his Achilles tendon and is out as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 17

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

The Grizzlies could start with Scotty Pippen Jr. at point guard, Jaylen Wells at shooting guard, Desmond Bane as the small forward, Jaren Jackson Jr. at power forward and Brandon Clarke at center.

PG Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard John Konchar SG Jaylen Wells Yuki Kawamura SF Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Santi Aldama PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Jake LaRavia C Brandon Clarke Zach Edey Jay Huff

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets could start with Jamal Murray at point guard, Christian Braun at shooting guard, Michael Porter Jr. as the small foward, Peyton Waston at power foward and Zeke Nnaji at center.

PG Jamal Murray Russel Westbrook Trey Alexander SG Christian Braun Julian Strawther Jalen Pickett SF Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson

PF Peyton Watson Dario Saric C Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan



The game kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and should be a very interesting contest.

