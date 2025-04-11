The Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing season series following their back-to-back matchups in November.
With two regular-season games remaining, both the Grizzlies (47-33) and the Nuggets (48-32) have ensured at least a spot in the Western Conference's play-in tournament. However, they are in tight contention with each other, as well as three other teams, for the safety of a top-six seed.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets game details and odds
The Grizzlies-Nuggets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.
The game will be televised locally on ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Grizzlies (+250) vs Nuggets (-292)
Spread: Grizzlies (+7.5) vs Nuggets (-7.5)
Total (O/U): -110 (o241.5) / -110 (u241.5)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Preview
The Grizzlies have won four of their last 10 outings and are going back-to-back after their 141-125 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have also won four of their last 10 matchups and are coming off a 124-116 road win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Memphis will be without Jaylen Wells, Zyon Pullin and Brandon Clarke for the upcoming contest. The Grizzlies will likely use a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Vince Williams (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C).
On the other hand, Denver has Jamal Murray listed as questionable to play while DaRon Holmes II is out for the season. The Nuggets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Pickett (PG), Christian Braun (SG), Michael Porter Jr. (SF), Aaron Gordon (PF), and Nikola Jokic (C).
Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips
Ja Morant is expected to log over 25.5 points in the contest. He has consistently crossed the mark in his last five outings, and has also recorded over in 10 of his last 11 games.
Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, could record over 9.5 assists. He's averaging 10.2 assists this season and has crossed the mark in three of his last four games.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Prediction
While it's anticipated to be a tough battle between two strong teams of the West, the Nuggets are favored to edge out with the home win on Friday.
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.