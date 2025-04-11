The Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing season series following their back-to-back matchups in November.

Ad

With two regular-season games remaining, both the Grizzlies (47-33) and the Nuggets (48-32) have ensured at least a spot in the Western Conference's play-in tournament. However, they are in tight contention with each other, as well as three other teams, for the safety of a top-six seed.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Grizzlies-Nuggets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be televised locally on ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+250) vs Nuggets (-292)

Spread: Grizzlies (+7.5) vs Nuggets (-7.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o241.5) / -110 (u241.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Preview

The Grizzlies have won four of their last 10 outings and are going back-to-back after their 141-125 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have also won four of their last 10 matchups and are coming off a 124-116 road win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Ad

Memphis will be without Jaylen Wells, Zyon Pullin and Brandon Clarke for the upcoming contest. The Grizzlies will likely use a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Vince Williams (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C).

On the other hand, Denver has Jamal Murray listed as questionable to play while DaRon Holmes II is out for the season. The Nuggets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Pickett (PG), Christian Braun (SG), Michael Porter Jr. (SF), Aaron Gordon (PF), and Nikola Jokic (C).

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Ja Morant is expected to log over 25.5 points in the contest. He has consistently crossed the mark in his last five outings, and has also recorded over in 10 of his last 11 games.

Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, could record over 9.5 assists. He's averaging 10.2 assists this season and has crossed the mark in three of his last four games.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

While it's anticipated to be a tough battle between two strong teams of the West, the Nuggets are favored to edge out with the home win on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.