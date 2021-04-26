Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - April 26th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21 

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena tonight. The Nuggets have Memphis' number after beating them twice in their previous meetings this season.

Both teams have been in decent form in their respective recent outings. The Memphis Grizzlies have won two straight games heading into this contest, while the Denver Nuggets have recorded five wins in their last six outings.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 26th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will be high on confidence after pulling off a double over the Portland Trail Blazers in their recent two-game mini-series. They have been lethal on offense and will count on their production for this game as well.

Advertisement

They beat the Blazers 120-113 in their last outing as Ja Morant led the team with 28 points and eight rebounds on the night. Jonas Valanciunas made his return to the lineup and went straight to business with 20 points and ten rebounds, playing a solid cameo to Morant's effort. He had previously missed three games due to a concussion.

Ja Morant (28 PTS) and the @memgrizz move to within 0.5 games of 7th in the West after taking their 2nd straight game against POR!



Jonas Valanciunas: 21 PTS, 10 REB

Dillon Brooks: 18 PTS, 2 BLK

Kyle Anderson: 16 PTS (6-8 FGM) pic.twitter.com/E088KmDdjI — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2021

The team is reportedly healthy at the moment and will look to capitalize against the shorthanded Denver Nuggets.

Key Payer - Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas

Advertisement

Jonas Valanciunas' return has bolstered the Memphis Grizzlies massively, especially ahead of this game. The Denver Nuggets will count heavily on Nikola Jokic to deliver as usual. He will also be Valanciunas' counterpart for this game, which will be a huge matchup for the Grizzlies' big man.

If Valanciunas reduces Jokic's threat to a good extent, the tie could swing in favor of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets continue to fight their way through injuries and have done a stellar job so far. They are fourth in the Western Conference standings ahead of the conference favorites and defending champs LA Lakers, with a 39-21 season record.

They beat the Houston Rockets 129-116 in their last outing, thanks to Michael Porter Jr.'s career-best 39-point game. Nikola Jokic produced a solid performance as well, with 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds on the night.

The Denver Nuggets shot a whopping 59.2% from the field and will look to replicate that kind of performance yet again.

Key Player - Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets in action.

Advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. is having a sophomore year to remember. He is averaging 23.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest in his last ten outings, shooting 57% from the field, including 41% from the three-point line. With Jamal Murray out for the season, he has peaked at the right time to provide invaluable support to star man Nikola Jokic in the offense.

The Nuggets will need Porter on the offensive end, but he will also need to make his presence felt on defense; trying to restrict the great offensive unit that the Grizzlies have built.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - P.J. Dozier l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets - Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are two evenly matched teams, and the eventual winner could be anyone's pick. Considering the Grizzlies' depth, though, and the fact that they were just barely edged out in the two sides' previous meeting, they will hold a slight advantage over their opponents.

So far, the absence of Jamal Murray hasn't hurt the Nuggets. However, they have looked shaky in the last few games, despite winning most of them. If they are put under pressure early on, they are likely to suffer a defeat.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets will be telecast on Altitude 2 and Bally Sports Southeast. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.