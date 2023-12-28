Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, starting lineup, betting tips | Dec. 28, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to face the Denver Nuggets in an NBA regular season game on Thursday night. It will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, but the first since Ja Morant returned to action from his 25-game suspension.

Since Morant returned, the Grizzlies have won their last four games, most recently against the New Orleans Pelicans (116-115), on yet another Morant game-winner.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, have won their last five games and eight of their last nine, most recently against the Golden State Warriors (120-114) on Christmas Day.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Grizzlies (10-19) play the Nuggets (22-10) on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time at the Ball Arena in Denver. The game will be aired locally on Altitude in Denver and Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis and can be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+230) vs Nuggets (-280)

Spread: Grizzlies +7.0 (-110) vs Nuggets -7.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): 225.5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview

The Grizzlies and the Nuggets face off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won their first meeting on Oct. 27 in Memphis, 108-104.

However, Morant was still serving his suspension then, and the Grizzlies have since been on form with him back on the court. The Grizzlies are up for a real test against the Nuggets, who are one of the best teams in the NBA.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups

The problem for the Grizzlies is that Morant is unwell and is listed as questionable. Pending a final injury update, Morant could miss his first NBA game this season since his suspension ended.

Derrick Rose, who started in some games in Morant's absence, is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

If Morant indeed misses the game, expect Xavier Tillman to play more extended minutes or start the game. Marcus Smart could return to his more natural guard position along with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bismack Biyombo.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon has been ruled out for the Nuggets due to dog bites to his face and hand, which needed 21 stitches.

One option for the Nuggets is to give Peyton Watson the start, although it could mean a small ball formation at the starting five. It is also possible that the Nuggets will start Zeke Nnaji, a natural power forward, in place of Gordon.

Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jamal Murray are projected to start for the Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Key players, betting tips

Ja Morant is projected to be the top performer for the Memphis Grizzlies if he takes the court, although Points Bet is also predicting him to struggle. If Morant is ruled out from the game, Desmond Bane could step up, but Fan Duel is also projecting Bane to go under the prop.

Meanwhile, despite the Nuggets being the favorites to win, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both projected to go under their current point props.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Nuggets as -280 favorites over the Grizzlies (+230 underdogs). The potential absence of Morant due to his non-COVID-19 sickness influences the projection.

The Nuggets are projected to win by seven points, but if Morant indeed sits out, it could be recommended to go over on the spread.