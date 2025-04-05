Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. Memphis is eighth in the West with a 45-32 record, while Detroit is fifth in the East with a 43-34 record.

The two teams have played each other 58 times in the regular season, with the Grizzlies holding a 31-27 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 27 when Memphis won 131-111 behind Marcus Smart’s 25 points off the bench. Marcus Sasser led Detroit with 22 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Apr. 5, at Little Caesars Arena. It will air nationally on NBA TV, while FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis will provide local coverage. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-125) vs. Pistons (+105)

Spread: Grizzlies (-1.5) vs. Pistons (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o239.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u239.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Grizzlies are in the play-in spots despite having the same record as the sixth-placed Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis finds itself trailing because of head-to-head records. However, it is also just 2.0 games behind the third-placed LA Lakers. Hence, there's still potential to move up the standings.

Memphis is going through a tough stretch with just three wins in their past 10 games. It is coming off a close 110-108 win against the Miami Heat on Thursday. Ja Morant led the team with 30 points.

The Pistons have won six of their past 10 games and are in a close battle with the Milwaukee Bucks for the fifth seed in the East. Detroit is dealing with Cade Cunningham’s calf injury. He has missed the past six games.

Detroit will play the second leg of a back-to-back after getting a convincing 117-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Jalen Duren led the team with a double-double of 21 points and 18 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. led in scoring with 23 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Ja Morant’s points total is set at 26.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, but we think otherwise as he has averaged 33.0 points in the past two games.

Ausar Thompson’s points total is set at 12.5 as well. It’s a mark he has crossed in five straight games and should be able to do so Saturday as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Grizzlies to get a win on the road. Memphis should cover the spread for a win if Cade Cunningham is sidelined for the seventh straight game. While this should be a high-scoring contest, the team total should stay under 239.5 points.

