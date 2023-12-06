Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | December 6, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of the 11 games the NBA has prepared for December 6. This is the first time that both teams meet in the 2023-24 NBA season and the Grizzlies have won over the Pistons in their last four matchups.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been struggling without Ja Morant but the team managed to pick up five wins in 19 games. After winning back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks, this team got their momentum halted by the Phoenix Suns during their last game.

The Detroit Pistons had promising young talent on their roster but the new team head coach Monty Williams is struggling to mix everything together. They are now on a 17-game losing streak and will hope to end the drought soon.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons game will be held inside the halls of the Little Caesars Arena located in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports SE-MEM have the television broadcast rights and the matchup will begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The NBA League Pass subscription is the best way to watch the game through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+110) vs Pistons (-110)

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (-110) vs +1.5 Pistons (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (u219.5) vs Pistons (o219.5)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies still own the league's longest injury list with eight players. Marked as probable to play is Ziaire Williams and Derrick Rose while Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart are expected to be back by the end of December.

Steven Adams is out for the season after going through knee surgery while Brandon Clarke has no timeline to return from his Achilles injury. Ja Morant will end his 25-game suspension by December 23.

The Detroit Pistons are slowly getting their roster complete as there are only three players left on their injury list. Marvin Bagley III, with his back injury, is a game-time decision while shooter Joe Harris needs another week to heal. Monte Morris is expected to bac back by late January after a quadricep injury.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted lineups

The Detroit Pistons have been juggling their starting lineup but in their last game, they floored three point guards with Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes altogether. Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren man the post to round up the starting five.

Bojan Bogdanovic played for the first time last game and he could start anytime depending on the mood of Monty Williams.

With all the injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies had been relying on the backcourt combination of Desmond Bane and Jaylen Nowell. Their starting front court consists of Bismack Biyombo, David Roddy and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Cade Cunningham has been the Pistons' most potent scoring option and he has been given an NBA prop of 22.5. With the lack of consistent scoring from the rest of the team, he has been breaking the mark in four out of the last five games. Cunningham should go over again against the Grizzlies.

With no Ja Morant, Desmond Bane is the leading scorer for the Memphis Grizzlies and he is also handed a 22.5 NBA prop. He has gone over the mark in the last two matches but since this is a game on the road, it is quite risky to put him over since the Pistons are hungry for a win.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Looking at the Detroit Pistons schedule, this is their most winnable game and expect them to go all out against the Memphis Grizzlies. But with the way they end games and let other teams chase them, it is quite risky to bet on them to win. The safer pick is still the Grizzlies.

The spread for this game is just 1.5 points and that should be covered easily but the total should go under with the way both teams have been playing.