Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th February 2020

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

Match details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Last game results

Memphis Grizzlies (28-29): 97-124 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (24 February)

Houston Rockets (37-20): 123-112 win over the New York Knicks (24 February)

Memphis Grizzlies preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in their last game, making things exciting in the lower part of the Western Conference standings. The teams below 7th place in the West are all below .500, and a shift in gears could create an opportunity for any one of them to make it to the playoffs.

The Grizzlies, however, will hope to win a few games from here to close the gap with the Mavs. They will have a tough task at hand tonight against the Rockets, who have been in sublime form recently.

That said, having beaten the Rockets once this season, the squad will enter this game with some confidence.

Key player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics

Ja Morant has already made a huge impact this year, defying the fact that he is a rookie and just 20 years old.

Morant has played like the main man for the Grizzlies, averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He is shooting 49.3% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Morant will be a pivotal player tonight for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies' predicted lineup

Ja Morant, Kyle Anderson, Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke

Houston Rockets preview

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

The Rockets and their "small-ball" lineup have been the talk of the town lately. Since the departure of Clint Capela, the have won eight games - having played 10 in that stretch.

Russell Westbrook has increased his output, James Harden has become more defensively active, and the team is moving the ball well. The Rockets are looking like a completely rejuvenated squad.

They will be hoping to continue the winning run and get an inch closer to the second place in the West as they face the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

Key player - James Harden

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook was sidelined in the last game due to a thumb soreness, and his status for this game is not known. In his absence, Harden will have to do the heavy lifting on the offensive end.

For the season, Harden is averaging 35.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He will be looking to dominate the Grizzlies tonight.

Rockets' predicted lineup

Robert Covington, PJ Tucker, James Harden, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr.

Grizzlies vs Rockets match prediction

The Houston Rockets are a much better team on paper, and they are also in excellent form currently. However, the last time these teams faced each other, Memphis stunned the Rockets with a thumping performance.

The Rockets missed the services of Westbrook in that game and might have to do so again after his thumb injury a few days ago. That void certainly makes the case favorable for the Grizzlies.

We are giving this game to the Grizzlies by five.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Rockets?

The game can be watched on TV on ESPN. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.