Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Match Preview - March 29th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Monday night as they aim to get back to winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Grizzlies suffered a brace of losses at the hands of the Utah Jazz in their recent two-game mini-series. In the last matchup, Memphis were beaten 110-126 as most of their key players looked off-color on the night.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, will be high on confidence after registering just their second win in 25 games as they thrashed the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-107.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 29th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 30th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Phoenix Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies were in great form before their recent two-game skid and had registered three straight wins during that stretch.

Unfortunately, the overall performance of the team in the last game wasn't convincing as none of the players scored more than 20 points. The Memphis Grizzlies were poor from long-range as well, shooting just 9-of-33 from beyond the arc.

Nonetheless, the Memphis Grizzlies have a great chance at getting back to winning ways against the Houston Rockets, who have been one of the league's most disappointing sides in the last month or so. Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies are currently ranked ninth in the West with a 21-22 season record.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been key to the Memphis Grizzlies' recent wins. He is once again expected to lead the charge for his side against the pumped-up Houston Rockets. Morant will have to score big to ensure his team doesn't slip up against a team that is out of playoff contention as a loss could affect the Memphis Grizzlies' confidence moving forward.

That damn Ja Morant is a problem! He has the athleticism of Westbrook, passing ability like Rondo and handles like Kyrie. Don’t @ me — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 23, 2021

Morant didn't have a great game in his last outing, shooting just 33% from the field, scoring a mere 12 points in the process. He will be eager to put up a better performance this time out that could potentially determine the outcome of this matchup.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have put up much better performances since they snapped their 21-game losing streak against the Toronto Raptors. They did lose big to the Hornets but performed well against the Timberwolves in their recent mini-series, despite their injury woes.

In their last game, the Rockets had a relatively larger squad, which helped them massively in their bid to claim a much-needed win. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 25 points as six other players also scored in double-digits on the night to cap off a brilliant team performance.

Key Player - John Wall

Head coach Stephen Silas of the Houston Rockets congratulates John Wall #1 during a game

John Wall has been in terrific form for the Houston Rockets despite their struggles this season. With Christian Wood potentially unavailable (listed as day-to-day), Wall will have to lead the charge for his team offensively in this game to help Houston claim a second straight win for the first time in over a month.

Along with keeping the scoreboard ticking and running the overall offense, Wall will also be tasked with limiting Ja Morant's threat. If Wall does manage to shut down the mercurial sophomore, the Rockets will fancy their chances of claiming another surprise win and ending the campaign with a respectable record.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - John Wall | Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Danuel House Jr. | Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Center - Kelly Olynyk.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies will head into this matchup as favorites. However, the Houston Rockets did perform well in the last game and will have the momentum on their side, which could make the matchup interesting.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets will be televised locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and Fox Sports Southeast. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.