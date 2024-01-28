Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for January 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to sweep the season series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Memphis holds a 1-0 edge after beating Indiana 116-103 on Dec. 21 behind Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson. Repeating the feat in the rematch will be harder, though, as Morant and Bane are out injured.

Indiana isn’t also 100% healthy for their second and final tussle with Memphis. The Pacers will be without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton who is sidelined due to injury management. Pascal Siakam, who has been playing well after arriving from Toronto, will lead his team’s effort to even the series.

The Grizzlies are on a three-game winning streak despite playing badly undermanned. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been playing well but he needs unsung heroes such as Vince Williams Jr. and Ziaire Williams to sustain their respective performances.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers injury reports for January 28, 2024

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Jan. 28

Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia, Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane and Steven Adams are all inactive. Some of them have been dealing with different injuries for weeks now and will not play for the Grizzlies. Adams and Clarke have not played for even a minute this season for Memphis.

Player Status Injury Steven Adams Out Right knee PCL Injury Desmond Bane Out Left ankle sprain Brandon Clarke Out Left Achilles tendon repair Luke Kennard Out Left knee soreness Jake LaRavia Out Left ankle sprain Ja Morant Out Right shoulder labral tear Derrick Rose Out Left hamstring strain

Indiana Pacers injury report for Jan. 28

The Indiana Pacers are giving Tyrese Haliburton another day to rest and manage his hamstring. He will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday.

Jalen Smith is dealing with back spasms and has been ruled questionable. He had the same tag in his two previous games but was cleared to play both times.

Player Status Injury Tyrese Haliburton Out Left hamstring strain injury management Jalen Smith Out Lower back spams

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report: When will Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia return?

Marcus Smart is dealing with a severe right finger injury. The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Jan. 11 that he will be out for six weeks. Given the timing of his projected return, he could sit out the rest of the season as Memphis isn’t likely to make the playoffs.

Desmond Bane is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Memphis has scheduled a re-evaluation in six weeks. Unless the Grizzlies have a chance of making the playoffs, Bane could be shut down for the season.

Jake LaRavia is recovering from a Grade 2 high ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks by the Memphis Grizzlies. The backup forward could return by mid-February if everything goes as expected.

Luke Kennard will miss his second straight game due to left knee soreness. He is day-to-day but could return on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings.

Derrick Rose hasn’t recovered well from a left hamstring injury. The veteran will miss his 13th straight game when the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Indiana Pacers. He does not have a definite timeline for a comeback.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report: When will Tyrese Haliburton return?

The Indiana Pacers don’t want to rush Tyrese Haliburton’s return. He has been considered day-to-day since he was ruled out of the lineup on Jan. 21 against the Phoenix Suns.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told the media that the NBA assists leader is doing well but that Haliburton will play only when he’s 100% healthy.

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers game?

The Pacers will host the Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tickets at Vivid Seats are available for as low as $13. Local networks such as Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SE-MEM will air the game live.

Streaming through subscription is available via the NBA League Pass.

