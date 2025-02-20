Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to visit the Indiana Pacers on Thursday as both teams resume their season following the 2025 NBA All-Star break. The Grizzlies are currently sitting second in the Western Conference at 36-18, while the Pacers are No. 4 in the East with a record of 30-23.

Tonight's game is the second and final matchup between the two teams, with the Grizzlies looking for the season sweep. They defeated the Pacers at the FedEx Forum 136-121 last Dec. 1. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Ja Morant contributed 19 points and eight assists.

On the other hand, six Pacers players scored in double-digits in that game led by Pascal Siakam's 19 points. Tyrese Haliburton struggled throughout the contest, finishing with just eight points on 10 shots. The main player matchup of the game will be Morant vs. Haliburton.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have four players on their injury report, but no one is injured. Johnny Davis is not with the team following his acquisition from the Washington Wizards as part of the Marcus Smart trade. Davis has not played since Feb. 5 when he was still part of the Wizards.

Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin and Cam Spencer are out due to their two-contract status. They are only allowed to suit up for several games in a season. They are likely to spend a decent portion of it in the Grizzlies' G League team, the Memphis Hustle.

Pacers

The Indiana Pacers also have four players on their injury report and three are listed as questionable. Isaiah Jackson is the only one out and has been ruled out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot. Jackson is expected to return at some point next season.

RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman and Quenton Jackson are signed to two-way contracts, so they have a limited number of games in the NBA. They are expected to suit up for the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants. They are listed as questionable.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Zach Edey

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ja Morant Desmond Bane Jaylen Wells Jaren Jackson Jr. Zach Edey Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. Santi Aldama Brandon Clarke Yuki Kawamura Johnny Davis GG Jackson II Marvin Bagley III Jay Huff Zyon Pullin Cam Spencer John Konchar

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner TJ McConnell Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant RayJ Dennis Quenton Jackson Johnny Furphy Jarace Walker Isaiah Jackson James Johnson Enrique Freeman Jahlil Okafor

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers game?

The Grizzlies-Pacers game is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Memphis and FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

