Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Saturday in a 2021-22 NBA clash. It is the first home game of the season for the Clippers, while the Grizzlies will hit the road for the first time this campaign.

The Grizzlies are coming off an impressive 132-121 Opening-Night home win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Ja Morant led the way for Memphis with 37 points, six rebounds and six assists. Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton chipped in with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers lost their Opening-Night matchup against the Golden State Warriors 115-113 on Thursday. Paul George registered 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Five other Clippers players scored in double figures, but that wasn't enough for the team's win on the opening night.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have only one player listed on their injury report for their game against the LA Clippers. Dillion Brooks missed the entire preseason due to a fractured left hand, and is set to be re-evaluated next week.

In Brooks' absence, De'Anthony Melton will likely step up into the starting shooting guard position. Melton did a great job filling in for Brooks on Opening Night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He tallied 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Player Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Left Hand Fracture

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have four players on their injury report for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. They are Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, Keon Johnson and Jason Preston. Johnson is listed as questionable for this game due to an illness.

Meanwhile, Preston is nursing a right foot injury, while Leonard and Ibaka are recovering from offseason surgeries. Leonard had his ACL repaired, while Ibaka underwent back surgery.

Player Status Reason Serge Ibaka Out Lower Back Surgery Keon Johnson Questionable Illness Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Surgery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to use the same lineup that started against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Opening Night. Steven Adams should be their man at the center, with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. completing the frontcourt.

Jackson Jr. struggled against the Cavaliers, but he should have a bounce-back game against a smaller Clippers lineup. De'Anthony Melton should continue to fill in for the injured Dillon Brooks, while Ja Morant could start at point guard.

Off the bench, Kyle Anderson is the Grizzlies' de-facto Sixth Man for the season. Other players who could get minutes against the Clippers include Tyus Jones, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers fielded a small-ball lineup in their last game against the Golden State Warriors. They are expected to do the same against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe could be their backcourt pairing with Ivica Zubac at center.

Paul George should be the starting small forward, while Marcus Morris Sr. starts at power forward. Terance Mann should be the first player off the bench for the Clippers. He did an amazing job in cooling off Stephen Curry in the second quarter of the Warriors game.

There is a possibility that Mann could start, but Bledsoe was also effective as a starter. Zubac was limited as the Clippers played small ball for most of the game. Other players off the bench for the LA Clippers will likely include Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey and Justise Winslow.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

